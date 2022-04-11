The Undertaker Will Reportedly Host A Talk Show On Peacock Soon

Fresh off of his well-earned retirement from the ring and his equally well-earned induction into the WWE Hall of Fame last week, WWE legend The Undertaker reportedly has one of his next ventures with the company already lined up and admittedly, it's not the most original idea in the world.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE has lined up they're newest Hall of Famer The Undertaker (real name Mark Calaway) for a sit-down podcast type show of his own that will air on Peacock. In a tweet this morning, they reported "In a show similar to that of Broken Skull Sessions, Peacock & WWE have convinced The Undertaker to enter the podcasting world. Source states his new show should begin airing within the next few months. A fascinating concept that was unfathomable just a few years back."

So this is an interesting one for a few reasons. Undertaker was always a notoriously reclusive and quiet man up until a couple of years ago and even after, didn't come across as the most loud or attention-grabbing presence in the room. While WWE and Peacock have had great success with Broken Skull Sessions with host "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, it's worth noting that Austin has always been a great charismatic talker and had years of prior experience with his own podcast and TV shows. Taker doesn't have that same resume.

The Deadman did show a new human side of himself and pulled back the curtain quite a bit with the six-part docuseries The Last Ride on Peacock in 2020 and just last Friday night, spoke at length as part of his WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony. But does that make an Undertaker talk show a sure-fire hit? Hey, I'll fully admit I'm a sucker for any of these shows with legends just sitting around sharing stories, so I'll be there to tune-in. Will a wider audience? Only time will tell and it sounds like we won't have to wait too long to see.