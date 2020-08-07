The Undoing: Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant HBO Series Releases Teaser

On Thursday, viewers had a chance to check out an official teaser for award-winning director Susanne Bier (The Night Manager) and Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley's The Undoing. Starring Emmy, Academy Award, and Golden Globe-winner Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies) and Emmy nominee Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal), the six-part limited series is set to premiere on Sunday, October 25 (9-10 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on HBO (and set to stream on HBO Max). Directed by Bier, and created and written for television by showrunner Kelley, the series is based on Jean Hanff Korelitz's novel You Should Have Known. Bier, Kelley through David E. Kelley Productions, Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films, Bruna Papandrea through Made Up Stories, Stephen Garrett, and Celia Costas are set to executive produce.

Directed by Susanne Bier, created and written for television by Kelley (who also serves as showrunner), and based on Jean Hanff Korelitz's Novel You Should Have Known, HBO's limited series follows Grace (Kidman) and Jonathan Fraser (Grant), who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves. Overnight, a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and her family.

The Undoing also stars Edgar Ramirez (American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Carlos) as Detective Joe Mendoza; Noah Jupe (Honey Boy, A Quiet Place 2) as Henry Fraser, Jonathan and Grace's precocious and artistic 12-year-old son; Lily Rabe (American Horror Story) as Sylvia Steinetz; Noma Dumezweni (Black Earth Rising) as Haley Fitzgerald; Sofie Gråbøl (Gentleman Jack, Fortitude) as Catherine Stamper; Matilda De Angelis as Elena Alves; Ismael Cruz Córdova (Berlin Station) as Fernando Alves; and Donald Sutherland (Citizen X) as Franklin Reinhardt, Grace's father, a retired financier and loving grandfather who is tasked with protecting his family when turbulent revelations come to light.