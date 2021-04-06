The Walking Dead: A Look at How Season 10C Compares to The Comics

Since we have a little time to spare before Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC for the second half of its sixth season this Sunday and with the six-episode "Season 10C" of The Walking Dead still fresh in our minds, Skybound has stepped up to offer the next chapter in their comics-to-screen series with a look at the anthology-like mini-season. And the best part? To make it easier for you (and because they've earned the right to be tired), all six episodes are covered in one video… and in less than eight minutes, too!

So to check out all of the things that the live-action and comics worlds shared and where they blazed different trails, check out the following overview from the fine folks at Skybound:

In the following clip released after the Season 10C finale, the cast looks back on these special six episodes and tease where things may be heading as a "New World Order" looms on the horizon:

With the 11th and final season warning of a "New World Order" starting August 22, viewers were treated to the first official image from the finale season- with Daryl (Norman Reedus) checking out a sewer drain with a flashlight- but where does it lead to?

Now here's a look back at the full "Questions" teaser released on Sunday, making those scenes of an ominous interrogation room, ice cream and cake displays, posters of missing people on boards, a bench at a subway stop with a pointed message to God, and what a courtroom with a gavel on the table a bit easier to understand- with a look at a Commonwealth red security uniform. And then there's the interrogation…

In a conversation with Insider that posted on Sunday night, showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang offered some additional insight into the first full teaser for the final season and how a classic moment from the comics will also be getting a "remix" over the course of the final 24 episodes. With regards to the scenes with the bakery and the "missing persons" board that were reminding comics fans of Michonne's storyline with her long-lost daughter Elodie? You were right on target except with Danai Gurira's Michonne gone from the series, viewers should expect that storyline to shift elsewhere- but to who? "I think for comic-book fans that [those scenes] definitely means something specific," Kang explained. "We're planning to do some version of that, but, since we don't have Michonne, we'll see what form that takes."