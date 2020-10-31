The Walking Dead Cast Reacts to Season 10 Finale Reaction Videos

Happy anniversary, The Walking Dead fans! That's right, this Halloween marks ten years since the long-running AMC series first debuted- kicking off a six-episode first season that would literally end with a bang and go on to change the face of television. To mark the occasion, the fine folks at the network and Skybound are offering up a video that can best be described as an entertaining blend of reaction video and Inception, with two scoops of meta thrown it for taste.

So to throw some love to the fans, Alex Sgambati (Jules), Briana Venskus (Beatrice), Cassady McClincy (Lydia), Cooper Andrews (Jerry), Dan Fogler (Luke), and Eleanor Matsuura (Yumiko) were given an opportunity to record a reaction video consisting of them reacting to viewers reacting to the tenth season finale, "A Certain Doom." Honestly, it's something we'd like to see more of and for other shows to jump on this bandwagon. Need proof? Just check out Fogler's response to one viewer getting so excited that he has to sh*t:

Earlier this month, TWD fans learned production on the six "extra" episodes bridging the 10th and 11th seasons was officially underway- and then the other shoe dropped on Sunday in a really big way. What follows is a look at the virtual table read from the upcoming TWD episode titled "Home Sweet Home," featuring Lauren Cohan (Maggie), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan), Melissa McBride (Carol), Norman Reedus (Daryl), Angel Theory (Kelly), Cassady McClincy (Lydia), Cailey Fleming (Judith), and Khary Payton (serving as narrator here).

In the following clip, we get a brief listen to the first meeting between Maggie and Negan, followed by a conversation between Maggie, Daryl, and Carol where Carol comes clean about letting Negan free, making the deal with him for Alpha's head, and that Negan was involved with the burning of Hilltop. After the video, we have a transcript of all of the good stuff:

Khary Payton (Narrator): "The Walking Dead episode 'Home Sweet Home.' Alright, here we go."

Negan: "Hey, Maggie."

Maggie: "You're out."

Negan: "I didn't escape… if that's what you're thinking."

Carol: "There's one other thing you should know. Negan was with the Whisperers that night. I wanted you to hear it from me, because…"

Maggie: "It was you? You let him out?"

Carol: "We were going to lose everything. Negan is the reason we didn't."

Daryl: "But nothing's decided with Negan. You can come home."

Maggie: "The truth is I left home because I didn't want Negan taking up any more space in my head and I realized I wasn't ready to bring Hershel back to that. And the next morning we found Elijah and a whole community that needed us as much as we needed them. And it felt like it was meant to be."

Daryl: "And what Carol did?"

Maggie: "What she felt like she needed to do. I get it. God only knows what I would have done if I was there. But I wasn't."

KP: "She looks like she wants to say more but she doesn't. Instead, she walks off."

Carol: "She's never gonna come around on him, you know?"

Daryl: "Why… have you?"

KP: "Carol considers this. Finally, she shrugs."

Carol: "It's good to see her."

KP: "End of Act 2."