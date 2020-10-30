As a fan of The Walking Dead universe, you pretty much know what the score is around these parts. With Fear the Walking Dead proving more and more impressive with each passing sixth season episode and The Walking Dead: World Beyond blowing minds with some ominous CRM implications, showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang and the cast and crew of the mothership series are already back at work on those upcoming "extra episodes" (more on those below).

On Friday, Kang shared a fun post that she feels best exemplifies the differences between Instagram "reality" and that place we all actually live in, real reality. You could also see it as a statement on the dangers of how being on your phone all of the time can turn you into a walker. Wait… did Kang secretly reveal what the cause of the zombie apocalypse really was? You know… probably not. But damn, that would be fascinating in a Stephen King/Cell-kinda way. Side note? It's really weird seeing the show filming with the "fall look" around them:

Earlier this month, TWD fans learned production on the six "extra" episodes bridging the 10th and 11th seasons was officially underway- and then the other shoe dropped on Sunday in a really big way. What follows is a look at the virtual table read from the upcoming TWD episode titled "Home Sweet Home," featuring Lauren Cohan (Maggie), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan), Melissa McBride (Carol), Norman Reedus (Daryl), Angel Theory (Kelly), Cassady McClincy (Lydia), Cailey Fleming (Judith), and Khary Payton (serving as narrator here).

In the following clip, we get a brief listen to the first meeting between Maggie and Negan, followed by a conversation between Maggie, Daryl, and Carol where Carol comes clean about letting Negan free, making the deal with him for Alpha's (Samantha Morton) head, and that Negan was involved with the burning of Hilltop. After the video, we have a transcript of all of the good stuff:

Khary Payton (Narrator): "The Walking Dead episode 'Home Sweet Home.' Alright, here we go."

Negan: "Hey, Maggie."

Maggie: "You're out."

Negan: "I didn't escape… if that's what you're thinking."

Carol: "There's one other thing you should know. Negan was with the Whisperers that night. I wanted you to hear it from me, because…"

Maggie: "It was you? You let him out?"

Carol: "We were going to lose everything. Negan is the reason we didn't."

Daryl: "But nothing's decided with Negan. You can come home."

Maggie: "The truth is I left home because I didn't want Negan taking up any more space in my head and I realized I wasn't ready to bring Hershel back to that. And the next morning we found Elijah and a whole community that needed us as much as we needed them. And it felt like it was meant to be."

Daryl: "And what Carol did?"

Maggie: "What she felt like she needed to do. I get it. God only knows what I would have done if I was there. But I wasn't."

KP: "She looks like she wants to say more but she doesn't. Instead, she walks off."

Carol: "She's never gonna come around on him, you know?"

Daryl: "Why… have you?"

KP: "Carol considers this. Finally, she shrugs."

Carol: "It's good to see her."

KP: "End of Act 2."