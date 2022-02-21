The Walking Dead: Just Lincoln & Reedus Hanging in Atlanta, That's All

Now that AMC's The Walking Dead has officially returned for the second of its three-part 11th and final season (check out our review here), it's safe to say that folks are starting to get very curious about who will be returning before the long-running series ends its run later this year. And with the vibe growing that we could be getting intel on the upcoming Rick Grimes films sooner rather than later, it would only make sense that Andrew Lincoln's name would be at the top of that list of familiar faces that fans want to see back on the screen (and it's a very long list). So you can imagine the thoughts running through our heads when one of our writers was kind enough to pass along the following Instagram post. To protect their identity, we've redacted their personal information but apparently, this person is in the restaurant business (chef/restaurant owner) and they were able to pose with Lincoln and co-star/friend Norman Reedus outside a sushi restaurant in Atlanta (not dramatically far from the show's filming location, with filming on the final season ongoing). Could it just be friends meeting up for sushi and some laughs? Absolutely, so we're going to avoid any board speculation. And let's not forget that it could always turn out to be an older image just being shared now. But here's a look at a screencap of the post:

In the following clip for this weekend's "New Haunts" introduced by Lauren Ridloff, Connie (Ridloff) has some serious questions for Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) during the Commonwealth's Halloween celebration about the class division on display. But when Milton looks to PR the situation by introducing Connie and Kelly (Angel Theory) to a "lottery winner," an unexpected confrontation catches Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) and Princess' (Paola Lázaro) attention:

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 10 "New Haunts": Weeks have passed since the Alexandrians arrived at the Commonwealth. They adjust to their classifications, their assigned jobs, and the oddity of making new friends. Directed by Jon Amiel and written by Magali Lozano.

The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature's torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.