The Walking Dead Looks Back on Two Distinctly Different Carl Grimes

We're taking a break from looking at what lies down the road for the Walking Dead universe for another trip back in time, courtesy of the folks over at Skybound, and their continuing "Who Is…?" video series. Dedicated to comparing and contrasting a character's comic book and television lives, so far we've gotten to know Paola Lazaro's Juanita Sanchez aka Princess, Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan, Tom Payne's Jesus, Melissa McBride's Carol, David Morrissey's The Governor aka Philip Blake, Christian Serratos' Rosita, Chad Coleman's Tyrese, the late Scott Wilson's Hershel Greene, Jon Bernthal's Shane Walsh, and Samantha Morton's Alpha.

Which brings us to this week's episode, looking back at the two righteously different lives that the character lived- possibly one of the biggest contrasts from page-to-screen as you'll find. In the interest of full disclosure, we're about halfway through reading the comics and we've bought into this Carl. Our televised version? Since I like to avoid speaking ill of the dead, I'll just say that I wasn't always the biggest fan and it's quite possible I didn't shed as many tears as others did. Don't judge me- but do enjoy this look at Judith's late big bro:

Here's a look at how things stand heading into the remainder of 2020: The Walking Dead: World Beyond premieres the same night as the tenth season "finale" of The Walking Dead makes it to our screens (Sunday, October 4, at 9 pm ET, followed by TWD: WB at 10 pm ET). Then the following week, Fear the Walking Dead starts up its sixth season (Sunday, October 11, at 9 pm ET, preceding TWD: WB)- and will resume production on the season in late August. And while there won't be an eleventh season this year, production is expected to resume in October (with the tenth season getting 6 additional episodes, expected to air in early 2021).

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 16 "A Certain Doom": Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War. Directed by Greg Nicotero, with a story by Jim Barnes, Eli Jorné, and Corey Reed, and teleplay by Reed.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.