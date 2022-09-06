The Walking Dead: McBride, Reedus & Gimple on Carol's Post-TWD Future

Even with AMC's The Walking Dead set to shuffle off the network's programming coil by the end of this year, there's still a lot more of the TWD universe on the way. Norman Reedus' Daryl is heading off to France… Lauren Cohan's Maggie & Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan will be entering The Walking Dead: Dead City… and Andrew Lincoln's Rick & Danai Gurira's Michonne will bring an end to the franchise's biggest conspiracy. Along with that, we also have Fear the Walking Dead and (fingers crossed) Tales of the Walking Dead. But even with all of that, there's still one question that quite a few fans would appreciate having answered. Where's the spinoff for Melissa McBride's Carol Peletier? Online pop culture conspiracy theorists had a field day blaming Reedus, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, and pretty much anyone else they could think of when it was announced that McBride wouldn't be joining Reedus' spinoff because of the need to move overseas for a long stretch of time. As those fans saw it, this was all part of an ego-fueled effort to distance themselves from one of the franchise's most loved characters. Speaking with EW for an upcoming cover story, McBride, Reedus, and Gimple were given a chance to address Carol's fate and what the future might have in store during an interview with EW. Here's a look at the highlights:

McBride on If There Will Be More Carol Post-TWD: "[with a wry smile] I feel like Carol has more story to tell. I'll leave it at that. [pauses] I think she's got some more story. [grins]."

Reedus: Daryl & Carol "Will Meet Down the Road" at Some Point: Their [Daryl & Carol] journey's not over. They will meet down the road. You can pretty much bet all your money. I read all these people whining about it, and I have to just keep my mouth shut, but there will be a lot of feet in a lot of mouths at some point."

Gimple Says "There's Just More Story to Tell": "I mean, they both put it right. There's just more story to tell. And I love both characters so much that we will be telling stories with each of them moving forward. And who knows beyond that? But I've never stopped talking to Melissa about this. I'm thrilled at the idea of it, and I'm very optimistic for the future of telling some cool Carol stories."

Now here's a look at the newest teaser for AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 (premiering on Sunday, October 2nd):

Now here's a look back at the SDCC trailer released over the series' return:

On the heels of the oppressive presence of locusts, an even greater force is bearing down on every single member of each community. With Commonwealth flags raised at Hilltop, Alexandria, and Oceanside, there's no time to strategize for those on the road. It's a race against the clock to stay alive and extract those still living in the Commonwealth before Hornsby can execute his revenge. Inside the Commonwealth, Connie's article has created more chaos than planned. By exposing the Milton's corruption, their hope to create a better, more equal, life for all may instead put everyone at risk. With the vast debt our group owes and no other viable place to live, simply leaving has never been an option. But if their next move fails, staying won't be an option either. What they're about to embark on will only invite more danger with massive consequences. The clock is ticking for our heroes inside the Commonwealth as well. As each group continues to get caught in uncontrollable situations, threats lurk around every corner, dead and alive. The looming pressure is cresting towards a day of reckoning for all. Will the sum of their individual journeys cumulate into one, or divide them forever? The fight for a future continues to be exasperated by the ominous population of walkers. Not all will survive, but for some, the walking dead lives on…

Showrunner Angela Kang shared some Season 11 Part 3 intel with the viewers via EW, and while there will be a whole ton to cover between now and when the series does return, Kang promises that "there are going to be some twists and turns in the journey, but also some really beautiful emotional scenes," too. So for this go-around, the franchise's mastermind teases what the biggest difference is between Parts 2 & 3 for our heroes, as well as what's ahead when it comes to the roles that Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) will play in the show's endgame.

The Band's Back together for Season 11 Part 3: "In the second block of episodes, they were sort of torn apart. And in this last block, the gang is back together again, moving with a common purpose. There's always a particular fun that comes with that for us and for fans who like to see what happens when the group is doing their thing as a unit."

Daryl Will Step Up as Leader & Father Figure: "Daryl, more and more, is being thrust into the role of a leader. And the way he does it is different than some of the others. His style is not like Rick's, it's not like Maggie's or Ezekiel's. Daryl is Daryl. He's not the guy who likes to give a lot of speeches. He kind of likes to do," Kang explained. "You're going to see Daryl have to step up in some of his decision-making in some key ways. And he's going to be very crucial to the way all the events play out in this season. We also need to remember that Daryl is a parental figure to Judith and RJ, and that's an important part of the story as well — his role with those kids and the things that they'll all do to protect the children of the apocalypse."

Carol Has Learned to Be Comfortable Being Carol: "Carol is somebody who's come so far in her journey, and there's been times when she's been really, really tormented about the things she's had to do, but I think Carol's in a place of a pragmatic acceptance of the decision she has to make," Kang shared. "We'll get to see some really cool moments from Carol as she's just outwitting and outlasting those that are seeking to do harm to her folks. She gets to have some memorable moments with both villains and our heroes. She's like a chess master who's playing 4D chess while other people are just kind of cranking along moment to moment."