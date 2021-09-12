The Walking Dead S11E04 "Rendition" Opener: Daryl Goes Reaper Hunting

With only hours to go until "Rendition" (from "Hunted" director Frederick E.O. Toye and writer Nicole Mirante-Matthews) hits AMC screens, the fine folks behind The Walking Dead are offering up the opening minutes to the next Season 11 chapter. By now, folks know Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Dog will be reuniting with a certain someone from the S10E18 "Find Me." Unfortunately, that reunion with that certain someone brings with it that certain someone now being a member of the Reapers. Now before Daryl gets worked over by this season's seriously bad "big bads," here's a look at the path he took earlier this season when the Reapers attack split our survivors up.

With only hours to go before its cable debut, here's a look at the opening minutes to "Rendition":

What happened to Daryl after the attack? Find out on a new #TWD tonight at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/PGDONaGwUi — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) September 12, 2021

Now here's a look back at the previously-released sneak preview for tonight's episode:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'A Familiar Face' Sneak Peek Ep. 1104 | The Walking Dead (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zoqoX_aSqTA)

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 4 "Rendition": Daryl and Dog get captured by the Reapers; they are taken to the Meridian and reconnect with a familiar figure from their past. Directed by Frederick E.O. Toye and writer Nicole Mirante-Matthews.

Here's a look at the epic first trailer for the return of The Walking Dead that was released during Comic-Con@Home (make sure to stay through to the very end)- and if you think the Reapers look like a different and very dangerous group? That's because they are…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead Season 11 Official Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4oTBd0C8NfI)

AMC also released four mini-teasers for the long-running series' final run, with "Survivor", "Outnumbered", "Guarded", and "Threatened" offering a greater sense of just how different our heroes' world is about to become:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Survivor Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GnK3L9swSdg)

Previously on "The Walking Dead," our survivors confronted past demons and combated new threats, with friendships and relationships suffering from the mounting collateral damage that is the apocalypse. Alexandria is severely compromised, left a former shell of the home it once was from the carnage and devastation left behind by the Whisperers.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Outnumbered Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jADxJMsgOCE)

Now all who live in Alexandria struggle to refortify it and feed its increasing number of residents, which include the survivors from the fall of the Kingdom and the burning of Hilltop; along with Maggie and her new group, the Wardens. Alexandria has more people than it can manage to feed and protect. Their situation is dire as tensions heat up over past events and self-preservation rises to the surface within the ravaged walls.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Guarded Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rbi6Vu5TA9M)

They must secure more food while they attempt to restore Alexandria before it collapses like countless other communities they have come across throughout the years. But where and how? More haggard and hungrier than ever before, they must dig deeper to find the effort and strength to safeguard the lives of their children, even if it means losing their own. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to those at Alexandria, Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko, and Princess are still being held captive by mysterious soldiers who are members of a larger and unforthcoming group.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Threatened Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2J5JjD7Zlh4)