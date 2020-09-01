The Walking Dead Season 1 Memories: Auditions, Hair Karaoke & More

This past Sunday, AMC took The Walking Dead fans back to the very beginning with "Season 1: Beginnings," a marathon of the long-running series' first season. What set this marathon apart from most were the extras, like the video segments that gave us a chance to hear some famous faces sing the series' virtues- from Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston and U-God from the Wu-Tang Clan to comedian Doug Benson, actress/TWD "expert fan" Yvette Nicole Brown, actress/comedian Aisha Tyler, and more. But what caught our attention were the segments that showed behind the scenes of the early days and how it call came together. Thankfully, the fine folks at the network released some of the segments online so if you haven't checked them out yet, you definitely should- and you can do it below.

Over the course of the next four videos, you'll find out which walker is Executive Producer Denise Huth's favorite and how the hair trailer was running a side business as a karaoke bar (with Lauren Cohan in fine form on the "mic"). Following that, we take a look at the casting and audition process to create our team of survivors and then follow that with a look at how on-set scares can be the worst:

#TWD's casting directors share their first impressions of the audition tapes. Watch TWD Season 1: Beginnings on AMC right now. pic.twitter.com/UNPjvIkn2F — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) August 31, 2020

What scares #TWD's Location Manager and Transportation Captain? It's not the walkers. Watch TWD Season 1: Beginnings right now on AMC. pic.twitter.com/ffi1Dnxmuf — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) August 31, 2020

Here's a look at how "'Walking Dead' October 2020" is shaping up: The Walking Dead: World Beyond premieres the same night as the tenth season "finale" of The Walking Dead makes it to our screens (Sunday, October 4, at 9 pm ET, followed by TWD: WB at 10 pm ET). Then the following week, Fear the Walking Dead starts up its sixth season (Sunday, October 11, at 9 pm ET, preceding TWD: WB)- and will resume production on the season in late August. And while there won't be Season 11 this year, production is expected to resume in October (with the tenth season getting 6 additional episodes, expected to air in early 2021).

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 16 "A Certain Doom": Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War. Directed by Greg Nicotero; with a story by Jim Barnes, Eli Jorné, and Corey Reed, and teleplay by Reed.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.