Even with The Walking Dead looking to wrap up its run after 11 seasons, fans know that there's still a lot more of the world still left to be explored between now and 2022. This Sunday (finally) brings the tenth season finale "A Certain Doom," while production on the six "extra" episodes is already underway. Even the final season itself reads more like two final seasons, with a 24 episode count making for an epic ending. Of course, when the final seasons of long-running series are announced the first question that usually comes to fans' minds centers around who from the past might be returning.

Given that Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln are still great friends, you know where this is going, right?

Speaking with the press during a promotional push for this weekend's season finale, Reedus revealed that he asked Lincoln if he was going to be returning to the role of Rick Grimes. And no, he wasn't talking about the upcoming film(s). Admittedly a fan of the idea of Lincoln do another run of the series before it wraps, Reedus related the exchange he had with Lincoln."You know, I was teasing him the other day on the phone. I was like, 'You're coming back for this last season, right?'," he explained. But Lincoln wasn't taking any chances, offering a response that left a ton of room for interpretation- and one that wouldn't lead Reedus down the path of temptation. "He's like, 'Uh…' you know, he won't say anything. He won't commit. But it's very Andrew Lincoln to try to pull a fast one on me. So I don't know. I have no idea. I literally don't know. I wish I knew. And I have a big mouth, so they probably wouldn't tell me!"

In the following sneak preview for the tenth season finale "A Certain Doom," Beta (Ryan Hurst) has unleashed the horde on our heroes but it looks like Luke (Dan Fogler) has a plan. Now, how many of you out there already know the plan's going to be dangerous and that not everyone's going to make it back alive, but it's the only plan? Raise your hands. Okay good, because Daryl (Norman Reedus) agrees with you.

Here's how the immediate future of "'TWD October 2020" is shaping up: World Beyond premieres the same night as the tenth season "finale" of TWD makes it to our screens (Sunday, October 4, at 9 pm ET, followed by TWD: WB at 10 pm ET). Then the following week, FTWD starts up its sixth season (Sunday, October 11, at 9 pm ET, preceding TWD: WB)- and will resume production on the season in late August. And while there won't be Season 11 this year, production is expected to resume in October (with the tenth season getting 6 additional episodes, expected to air in early 2021).

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 16 "A Certain Doom": Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War. Directed by Greg Nicotero; with a story by Jim Barnes, Eli Jorné, and Corey Reed, and teleplay by Reed.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.