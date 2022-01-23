The Walking Dead Withdrawal: So How About That TWD S11 Part 2 Trailer?

Okay, with AMC's The Walking Dead returning for the second part of its 11th & final season, we have to admit that Sundays without anything from the TWD universe feels a little… weird. Thankfully, we got a chance to check out the first official trailer for the long-running series earlier this week, and let's just say that there was a ton to unpack. From a Reapers wrap-up to the arrival of the Commonwealth… from new faces appearing to familiar faces in shockingly new surroundings… here's a look at some thoughts on where showrunner & EP Angela Kang and her team could be taking the series as it nears the end of its run.

So to get things started (and to hopefully help what you're about to read make more sense), here's a look back at the official trailer for AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead – The Final Season Official Trailer | Returns Feb 20th (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YJ0uCiau-vI)

Okay, let's kick things off with some thoughts on the voices we hear in the trailer:

Ezekiel (Khary Payton): His "Darkness is heavy…" speech sounds like he's consoling someone or explaining why someone did what they did, but that leaves so many possibilities.

Daryl (Norman Reedus): Sounding more and more like Rick (Andrew Lincoln) did before he was shuffled off to CRM parts unknown as well as Rick's comic book counterpart, Daryl could be trying to broker peace between our heroes and Lynn (Leah Collins) #the remaining Reapers- but I doubt it. My gut feeling is Maggie (Lauren Cohan) is going to go the "don't leave any big-bads alive to come looking for revenge" route. This sounds more like something he's saying to de-escalate things between Alexandria and the newly-arrived Commonwealth. Now whether or not that comes before or after the battle between them is still a question mark. And just a reminder? We still think the "Daryl/Carol" spinoff is nothing more than a front and that Daryl will go the route Rick went in the comics- with his sacrifice leading to the strongest hope for a new society yet [Ed.: Please don't hurt us, Daryl/Carol fans…].

Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan): "You see, when it comes to me it's just a matter of time before you make the same call" could confirm what we were just talking about- that Maggie went judge/jury/executioner on the Reapers and Negan's giving her the heads-up that he knows what's coming. Also feels like he's twisting the mental knife a bit by noting some similarities she might be showing to a certain ex-Saviors leader…

Gov. Pamela Milton (Laila Robins): "Putting the world back together… the way it was" sounds pretty ominous, and we can't help but wonder what her "father's sacrifices" were to establish what would become the Commonwealth. That said, Milton may be naive and blind to what it's taken (and still takes) to keep the Commonwealth alive & prospering but we're not really buying her as a "big bad." Now her son Sebastian (Teo Rapp-Olsson), on the other hand…

Magna (Nadia Hilker): She sees the Commonwealth as being nothing more than a new version of the same societal structure of "haves" and "have not"- or as she says, "people who can't fit in get cast out" (with a shot of Josh McDermitt's Eugene and Paola Lázaro's Princess in a jail cell with Josh Hamilton's Lance Hornsby with them it looks like?).

Rosita (Christian Serratos): Her response to Magna ("Yeah. I do") isn't newsworthy so much as Rosita be included & showcased in the trailer several times. Combine that with her badass moves in the Part 1 finale, and we're hoping to see rosita unleashed like never before (and that this isn't some kind of ominous foreboding).

Eugene (Josh McDermitt): "Exactly who and what you are" from a very angry Eugene (and we've seen how scary an angry Eugene can be) leaves us feeling like our resident "mad scientist" may have stumbled upon an ugly truth about the Commonwealth and some of its main people… like Hornsby?

Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton): Hornsby's line ("Get ready. We're going to remake the world") sounds the most threatening (and CRM-like, if we're being honest) of anything we heard in the trailer. And while all roads seem to lead to Hornsby being the big bad that our heroes will have to contend with, we still can't shake this feeling that there's a "third option" at play that hasn't revealed itself. Then again, sometimes the biggest danger really is the one in front of you the entire time.

Now here are some screencaps that we grabbed that caught our eye, with the ones above and below here showcasing Happy! star Medina Senghore in a recurring role as well as some other folks to keep an eye on:

Now here's a look at a random selection of images, with a look at Stephanie's (Margot Bingham) "Missing" poster on a board with lots of "conspiracy red string" on it. We also have Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) apparently playing well with others (with the "others" being the Commonwealth); a very blood Mercer (Michael James Shaw); Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Kelly (Angel Theory) reunited and apparently looking into something; and Carol… uh-oh.

Carol's baking cookies…

Okay, so that's our first go-around with the trailer (just another 12 more screenings to go). Let us know what you think the final season has in store for our survivors before it wraps up its run, with AMC's The Walking Dead returning for Season 11 Part 2 on Sunday, February 20 (and a week earlier on AMC+).