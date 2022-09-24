The Watcher: Ryan Murphy Mini-Series Gets Creepy Netflix TUDUM Trailer

The Watcher is a new mini-series from creator Ryan Murphy that brings his horror "bonafides" to Netflix next month. The full trailer for the series just debuted during TUDUM, and it looks like it could be one of the horror events of the fall. Starring Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Emmy-winner Jennifer Coolidge, Margo Martindale, Richard Kind, Mia Farrow, Noma Dumezweni, and Terry Kinney, the show has a pedigree unlike most will have this year in horror, and that is a great thing. check out the trailer below.

The Watcher Synopsis

Dean (Cannavale) and Nora Brannock (Watts) just purchased their dream home in the idyllic suburb of Westfield, New Jersey, but after putting all of their savings into closing the deal they soon realize the neighborhood is less than welcoming. There's a kooky older woman named Pearl (Farrow) and her brother Jasper (Kinney), who sneaks into the Brannock's house and hides in their dumbwaiter. There's Karen (Coolidge), the realtor and an old acquaintance of Nora's, who makes them feel like they don't really belong, and nosy neighbors Mitch (Kind) and Mo (Martindale), who don't seem to understand property lines. Their icy welcome quickly turns into a full-blown living hell when ominous letters from someone calling themself 'The Watcher' start arriving, terrorizing the Brannocks to their breaking point as the neighborhood's sinister secrets come spilling out.

This gives me early American Horror Story vibes, and I mean that in a good way. If he can even come close to touching those heights with this seven-episode series, then we are all in for a real treat. The Watcher will debut all seven episodes on Thursday, October 13th, and I, for one, cannot wait. Keep it locked here all day for all of the big trailers and announcements coming out of Netflix TUDUM.