The Wheel of Time Celebrates Twitter Milestone with Character Key Art

Did you really think that Amazon and showrunner & EP Rafe Judkins were going to wrap up the week without a little something more for fans of Robert Jordan's "The Wheel of Time" novels who are counting the days until the series adaptation premieres? At the end of a week that saw a celebration of the trailer's release, the series celebrated its Twitter account blowing past 100,000 followers with some amazing character profile key art for our seven heroes- all waiting for you below:

Set to premiere on November 19th, here's a look at the official trailer for Amazon's The Wheel of Time:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Wheel Of Time – Official Trailer | Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=11ZozKfRqvA)

For a look at Moiraine's (Pike) quest and how it factors into the bigger story, here's a look at a recently-released teaser for Amazon's The Wheel of Time (with the series set to premiere on November 19th):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Moiraine's Epic Quest Has Just Begun | Bonus | The Wheel Of Time (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H152FxdD2BI)

And for the cosplayers out there, an "inspiration" video was released offering ideas for their next projects along with a request to share their cosplay with them online:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Wheel Of Time – Cosplay Inspiration | Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=854kaltUWV8)

In the following previously-released scene, Rand, Perrin, Egwene, and Nynaeve are in the Winespring Inn on a busy night when Moiraine and Lan enter. The crowd quiets as Moiraine asks for supplies and a room. They then begin to whisper after she is recognized as an Aes Sedai by her great serpent ring:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Wheel Of Time – Winespring Inn Clip | Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UIMkfP4JsxU)

Here's a look at the previously released teaser for Amazon's The Wheel of Time, premiering November 19:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Wheel Of Time – Official Teaser Trailer | Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Fus4Xb_TLg)

Amazon Prime's The Wheel of Time stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Michael McElhatton as Tam al'Thor, Álvaro Morte as Logain Ablar, Hammed Animashaun as Loial, Alexandre Willaume as Thom Merrilin, Johann Myers as Padan Fain, Jennifer Cheon Garcia as Leane Sharif, Priyanka Bose as Alanna Mosvani, Emmanuel Imani as Ihvon, and Taylor Napier as Maksim.

Recent additions to the cast include Lolita Chakrabarti as Marin Al'Vere, Michael Tuahine as Bran Al'Vere, David Sterne as Cenn Buie, Christopher Sciueref as Abell Cauthon, Juliet Howland as Natti Cauthon, Mandi Symonds as Daise Conger, Abdul Salis as Eamon, Stuart Graham as Geofram, Pasha Bocarie as Master Grinwell, Jennifer Preston as Mistress Grinwell, Izuka Hoyle as Dana, Darren Clarke as Basel Gill, Maria Doyle Kennedy as Illa, Narinder Samra as Raen, Daryl McCormack as Aram, Sophie Okonedo as Siuan Sanche, Kae Alexander as Min, Clare Perkins as Kerene, Peter Franzen as Stepin, and Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin.

Uta Briesewitz (Westworld) is set to direct the first two episodes. Isis Mussenden is attached to the project as costume designer, with Karen E. Goulekas serving as the visual effects supervisor. Amazon Prime's The Wheel of Time is executive produced by showrunner Rafe Judkins (Chuck, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), alongside Rick Selvage and Larry Mondragon of Red Eagle Entertainment, Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures, and Darren Lemke. Harriet McDougal serves as a consulting producer. Produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios, The Wheel of Time will launch in over 200 countries and territories. Sanaa Hamri (Shameless, Empire) is joining the team as both executive producer & director for Season 2.