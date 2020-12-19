Amazon Prime and showrunner Rafe Judkins' (Chuck, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) series adaptation of The Wheel of Time has been stepping up its game lately when it comes to sharing some much-wanted intel with fans of author Robert Jordan's series of novels. Along with both an audio and video preview, Judkins took to social media to answer a wide range of questions about the production- ranging from weaponry, music, and costumes to how real the effects will be and how they handle diverging from the novels.

But for this update, we're taking a look back. Well, it's series star Madeleine Madden aka Egwene al'Vere who's the one doing the looking back, actually. In the following Instagram post, Madden posts a collection of pics under the caption, "Pre-lockdown, Covid-safe evenings in Praha 2020" that show the cast and crew finding a little down-time to actually hang out, decompress, and be less than six feet of one another. And don't forget that many of them were in lockdown there even when production halted. It's a nice reminder of what it was like less than a year ago- and what it could be a year from now if we all do our part by wearing a mask and getting vaccinated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madeleine Madden (@madeleine_madden)

Here's a look back at the video showing the journey that a Heron-Mark Blade made from design to build to appearing on set to finally make its way in front of the camera. Following that, we have the audio preview that was released at the end of October, teasing the action to come along with a very important question:

View this post on Instagram A first listen. #WOTonPrime A post shared by The Wheel Of Time (@wotonprime) on Oct 28, 2020 at 10:00am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Wheel Of Time (@wotonprime)

Amazon Prime's The Wheel of Time stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, Daniel Henney as al'Lan Mandragoran, Michael McElhatton as Tam al'Thor, Álvaro Morte as Logain Ablar, Hammed Animashaun as Loial, Alexandre Willaume as Thom Merrilin, Johann Myers as Padan Fain, Jennifer Cheon Garcia as Leane Sharif, Priyanka Bose as Alanna Mosvani, Emmanuel Imani as Ihvon, and Taylor Napier as Maksim.

Recent additions to the cast include Lolita Chakrabarti as Marin Al'Vere, Michael Tuahine as Bran Al'Vere, David Sterne as Cenn Buie, Christopher Sciueref as Abell Cauthon, Juliet Howland as Natti Cauthon, Mandi Symonds as Daise Conger, Abdul Salis as Eamon, Stuart Graham as Geofram, Pasha Bocarie as Master Grinwell, Jennifer Preston as Mistress Grinwell, Izuka Hoyle as Dana, Darren Clarke as Basel Gill, Maria Doyle Kennedy as Illa, Narinder Samra as Raen, Daryl McCormack as Aram, Sophie Okonedo as Siuan Sanche, Kae Alexander as Min, Clare Perkins as Kerene, Peter Franzen as Stepin, and Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin.

Uta Briesewitz (Westworld) is set to direct the first two episodes. Isis Mussenden is attached to the project at costume designer, with Karen E. Goulekas serving as the visual effects supervisor. Amazon Prime's The Wheel of Time is executive produced by showrunner Rafe Judkins (Chuck, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), alongside Rick Selvage and Larry Mondragon of Red Eagle Entertainment, Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures and Darren Lemke. Harriet McDougal serves as a consulting producer. Produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios, The Wheel of Time will launch in over 200 countries and territories.