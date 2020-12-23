The Wheel of Time Preview: Watch Thom Merrilin's Guitar Come to Life

So the last time we checked in on Amazon Prime and showrunner Rafe Judkins' (Chuck, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) series adaptation of Robert Jordan's The Wheel of Time, series star Madeleine Madden aka Egwene al'Vere was taking viewers back in time to the "Pre-lockdown, Covid-safe evenings in Praha 2020" when production was in bloom. But with everyone about to end up elbow-deep in the holidays, the fine folks at the series that appears to be employing the entire planet as extras are looking to the future with another "script-to-sketch-to-design-to-build-to-set" video clip (similar to the journey that the Heron-Mark Blade made in a previous teaser).

The video below kicks off with our focus on a script page that reads, "She nods her head to Thom Merrilin (50s), who's finishing a beer as he heads back up to the stage carrying his guitar" (as well as the creepy music). That's where we see the guitar begin its evolution from pencil sketch to design renders, moving on to the workshop where what's on the page begins to come to life. The clip ends with a look at the finished guitar on top of a bench located inside a candle-lit hall, with a voice saying, "Donation for the gleeman?".

Amazon Prime's The Wheel of Time stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, Daniel Henney as al'Lan Mandragoran, Michael McElhatton as Tam al'Thor, Álvaro Morte as Logain Ablar, Hammed Animashaun as Loial, Alexandre Willaume as Thom Merrilin, Johann Myers as Padan Fain, Jennifer Cheon Garcia as Leane Sharif, Priyanka Bose as Alanna Mosvani, Emmanuel Imani as Ihvon, and Taylor Napier as Maksim.

Recent additions to the cast include Lolita Chakrabarti as Marin Al'Vere, Michael Tuahine as Bran Al'Vere, David Sterne as Cenn Buie, Christopher Sciueref as Abell Cauthon, Juliet Howland as Natti Cauthon, Mandi Symonds as Daise Conger, Abdul Salis as Eamon, Stuart Graham as Geofram, Pasha Bocarie as Master Grinwell, Jennifer Preston as Mistress Grinwell, Izuka Hoyle as Dana, Darren Clarke as Basel Gill, Maria Doyle Kennedy as Illa, Narinder Samra as Raen, Daryl McCormack as Aram, Sophie Okonedo as Siuan Sanche, Kae Alexander as Min, Clare Perkins as Kerene, Peter Franzen as Stepin, and Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin.

Uta Briesewitz (Westworld) is set to direct the first two episodes. Isis Mussenden is attached to the project at costume designer, with Karen E. Goulekas serving as the visual effects supervisor. Amazon Prime's The Wheel of Time is executive produced by showrunner Rafe Judkins (Chuck, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), alongside Rick Selvage and Larry Mondragon of Red Eagle Entertainment, Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures and Darren Lemke. Harriet McDougal serves as a consulting producer. Produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios, The Wheel of Time will launch in over 200 countries and territories.