Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: Mike White, The White Lotus

The White Lotus Season 3: New Trailer Means New Clues; S03E01 BTS Look

With S03E02: "Special Treatments" hitting Sunday, HBO released a new trailer with new looks at what's ahead with The White Lotus Season 3.

Article Summary A new trailer drops clues for HBO's The White Lotus Season 3 - don't miss the behind-the-scenes insights.

Season 3 kicks off with cliffhangers, connections, and a surprise return.

The White Lotus S03E02: "Special Treatments" hits screens this weekend.

An impressive cast leads this award-winning series; written and directed by the talented Mike White.

While it's still too early to be dropping spoilers on S03E01: "Same Spirits, New Forms," we can safely say that the third season of HBO and series creator Mike White's The White Lotus definitely knew how to start things off strong. You can't go wrong when you kick things off with a cliffhanger – and then end with one very interesting return shocker. In between, we were introduced to our players and we can already see the interesting connections beginning to take place. With S03E02: "Special Treatments" dropping this weekend, we have an early look at what's to come and a deeper dive into how the season opener made it to our screens to pass along…

The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 2: "Special Treatments" Preview

The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 2: "Special Treatments" – The exploits of various guests and employees at a tropical resort over the span of a week. Written and directed by Mike White, here's a look at what's ahead this season, a look behind the scenes at how S03E01: "Same Spirits, New Forms," and a look back at the season's opening credits:

The cast for the award-winning, critically acclaimed HBO series' third season is an impressive one. We're talking Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, and Aimee Lou Wood. In addition, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Christian Friedel, Scott Glenn, Dom Hetrakul, Julian Kostov, Charlotte Le Bon, Morgana O'Reilly, and Shalini Peiris have joined the cast.

Created, written, and directed by Mike White, HBO's The White Lotus is executive-produced by White, David Bernad, and Mark Kamine. The first installment of the series – which premiered in July 2021 – was set in Hawaii and received 20 Emmy nominations across 13 categories and 10 wins (the most wins of any program that year, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series). The second installment of the series – which premiered in December 2022 – was set in Sicily and garnered 23 Emmy nominations (including Outstanding Drama Series) and five wins.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!