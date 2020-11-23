The Witcher: Geralt Shares Our Feelings About the Holidays This Year

Normally, this would be a post covering an update on Netflix's The Witcher from showrunner and executive producer Lauren S. Hissrich, or a bit of casting news, or even (unfortunately) any COVID-related delays, changes, and restarts. But this time, a little bit of therapeutic fun as the fine folks behind the epic fantasy series adaptation have put together a little 'holiday tune" that we have a feeling speaks to millions of eyeballs out there who were ready to take 2020 out to pasture to put it out of its misery months ago. But as the year comes to an end and some glimmers of hope for 2021 start to take shape, it's good to have the following clip to help some of us let loose with a much-needed primal scream- especially with the holidays creeping ever so closer.

So enjoy this completely cathartic "slay" ride across the continent as Geralt (Henry Cavill) and the crew brings something a bit deadlier down the chimney this holiday season:

Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, THE WITCHER is an epic tale of fate and family. The story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified.

Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

Netflix's The Witcher season 2 welcomes Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, and newcomer Mecia Simson as Francesca. Stephen Surjik (Netflix's The Umbrella Academy) has been tapped to direct the season's first two episodes, with Sarah O'Gorman (Cursed) directing the third and fourth episodes, Ed Bazalgette (The Last Kingdom) directing the 5th and 8th episodes, and Geeta Patel (Meet the Patels) will direct the 6th and 7th episodes.

Netflix's The Witcher stars Henry Cavill (Justice League), Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders) as Yennefer, Freya Allan (The Third Day) as Ciri, MyAnna Buring (Kill List) as Tissaia, Tom Canton (Good Karma Hospital) as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper (Peterloo) as Murta, Basil Eidenbenz (Victoria) as Eskel, Jeremy Crawford (Titans) as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu (Marco Polo) as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard (Cursed) as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson (House of Cards) as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson (Judy) as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Hunter Street) as Dara, Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss Merigold, and Therica Wilson Read (Young Wallender) as Sabrina.