The Witcher: Lauren S. Hissrich Remembers The West Wing Writing Start

It's been nearly a week since news broke that production on the second season of Netflix's The Witcher was halted after "multiple" confirmed positive COVID test results. Series showrunner and executive producer Lauren S. Hissrich wasted no time taking to social media to keep fans informed, tweeting about the production pause, and when filming at Arborfield Studios, west of London, would resume. So while fans wait for news and updates, Hissrich took some time on social media to tweet about a future-altering moment in her life: that first writing credit- and that honor goes to President Bartlet (Martin Sheen) and NBC's long-running, award-winning political drama The West Wing.

Directed by Christopher Misiano with a story by Hissrich and Paula Yoo (teleplay by Aaron Sorkin), "Process Stories" was the eighth episode of the fourth season- originally airing in November 2002. Set after President Bartlet's landslide re-election victory, the episode saw a number of new plotlines develop- including the introduction of Christian Slater's Lt. Commander Jack Reese and the beginnings of Sam Seaborn's (Rob Lowe) long-term political goals. As fans of the series know, the season would end with one of the most harrowing cliffhangers the series has ever forced fans to have to suffer a season break for: the kidnapping of Zoey Bartlet (Elisabeth Moss)- with Bartlet relinquishing the presidency to conservative Republican Speaker of the House Glen Allen Walken (John Goodman), who became acting president.

Eighteen years ago today, my first ever writing credit. Kinda sorta changed my life. ♥️ #TheWestWing pic.twitter.com/QdSVReDXNe — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) November 14, 2020

Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, THE WITCHER is an epic tale of fate and family. The story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified. Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

Netflix's The Witcher season 2 welcomes Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, and newcomer Mecia Simson as Francesca. Stephen Surjik (Netflix's The Umbrella Academy) has been tapped to direct the season's first two episodes, with Sarah O'Gorman (Cursed) directing the third and fourth episodes, Ed Bazalgette (The Last Kingdom) directing the 5th and 8th episodes, and Geeta Patel (Meet the Patels) will direct the 6th and 7th episodes.

Netflix's The Witcher stars Henry Cavill (Justice League), Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders) as Yennefer, Freya Allan (The Third Day) as Ciri, MyAnna Buring (Kill List) as Tissaia, Tom Canton (Good Karma Hospital) as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper (Peterloo) as Murta, Basil Eidenbenz (Victoria) as Eskel, Jeremy Crawford (Titans) as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu (Marco Polo) as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard (Cursed) as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson (House of Cards) as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson (Judy) as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Hunter Street) as Dara, Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss Merigold, and Therica Wilson Read (Young Wallender) as Sabrina.