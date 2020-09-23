The Witcher Season 2 COVID Delay Forces Thue Rasmussen from Eskel

Until now, things in The Witcher corner of the pop culture universe were rolling along pretty well as production on the Netflix series resumed in a COVID-safe way, with showrunner and executive producer Lauren S. Hissrich keeping fans updated on how things were rolling. Along the way, we learned that director Stephen Surjik finished filming his two episodes (a three-month schedule that ended up lasting nearly a year) and The Witcher: Blood Origin executive producer and showrunner Declan deBarra signaled that work on the 6-part, live-action prequel series was underway (while also posting a pic of the writing team).

On Wednesday, we learned that the production has suffered another COVID-related hit, with Thue Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) taking to Instagram to announce they will not be able to tackle the role of Eskel during the second season- a victim of "rescheduling because of COVID-19." You can check out Rasmussen's post below, made only more heartbreaking by the fact that Rasmussen spent time on set prior to the production shutdown.

View this post on Instagram 😥🙏🐺⚔️ #witchernetflix #eskel #covid_19 A post shared by Thue Rasmussen (@thuerasmussen) on Sep 23, 2020 at 12:29am PDT

Netflix's The Witcher season 2 welcomes Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, and newcomer Mecia Simson as Francesca. Stephen Surjik (Netflix's The Umbrella Academy) has been tapped to direct the season's first two episodes, with Sarah O'Gorman (Cursed) directing the third and fourth episodes, Ed Bazalgette (The Last Kingdom) directing the 5th and 8th episodes, and Geeta Patel (Meet the Patels) will direct the 6th and 7th episodes.

The first season of Netflix's The Witcher starred Cavill, Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders) as Yennefer, Freya Allan (The Third Day) as Ciri, MyAnna Buring (Kill List) as Tissaia, Tom Canton (Good Karma Hospital) as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper (Peterloo) as Murta, Jeremy Crawford (Titans) as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu (Marco Polo) as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard (Cursed) as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson (House of Cards) as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson (Judy) as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Hunter Street) as Dara, Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss Merigold, and Therica Wilson Read (Young Wallender) as Sabrina.