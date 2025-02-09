Posted in: Movies, Netflix, TV | Tagged: the witcher, The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep Preview Unleashes The Kraken & More

Check out some new looks at Netflix's The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep - set between the fifth and sixth episodes of the series' first season.

There's nothing like the NFL's Super Bowl LIX Sunday to light up the pop culture landscape – and it looks like Netflix is getting in on the action. With only two days to go until it hits streaming screens, we're getting a preview of the next round of "Witcher" goodness heading our way. On February 11th, the 90-minute animated epic adventure The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep – set between the fifth and sixth episodes of the live-action series' first season – makes its debut. To give you a better sense of just how much "epic" that they're aiming for, look no further than the new images that were released:

In the animated epic, Geralt of Rivia is hired to investigate a series of attacks in a seaside village and finds himself drawn into a centuries-old conflict between humans and merpeople. He must count on friends – old and new – to solve the mystery before the hostilities between the two kingdoms escalate into all-out war. Doug Cockle ("The Witcher" video game series) returns to voice Geralt, with Joey Batey and Anya Chalotra reprising their respective roles as Jaskier Yennefer of Vengerberg. In addition, Christina Wren has been tapped to voice the new character Essi Daven. With only days to go until its premiere, here's a look at the previously released image gallery (with the official trailer waiting for you above)"

Set to release on February 11th, Netflix's The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep was written by Mike Ostrowski and Rae Benjamin, and directed by Kang Hei Chul. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich serves as a producer, with Mike Ostrowski, Tomek Bagiński & Jarosław Sawko (Platige), Jason F Brown & Sean Daniel (Hivemind) executive-producing and Rae Benjamin co-executive-producing. Andrzej Sapkowski serves as a creative consultant on the project.

