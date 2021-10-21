The X-Files: David Duchovny Wanted to Believe in A Role on Full House

Known for supernatural skeptic procedural sci-fi drama The X-Files, star David Duchovny's career could have gone in a very different direction had he gotten what he wanted in 1989: a role on classic long-running sitcom Full House. In a recent interview on The Ellen Show, he talks about how he auditioned for every male character (and possibly the little girls) on the show.

"It was my first time out in LA, and they brought me out for different shows, and I ended up with the Full House stuff," Duchovny explained. "They kept on trying to plug me into different characters, and clearly I was wrong for every single one." It could have been a very different show with a broody leading man as any part of the Tanner family; it's probably for the best Bob Saget, John Stamos, and Dave Coulier got their respective roles on Full House and Duchovny waited it out for the role of Agent Mulder, which fits him so much better.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: David Duchovny Auditioned For Every Male 'Full House' Lead (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=76dUynEhOFs&t=293s)

Though somewhere on an alternate earth, Duchovny is known for playing beloved girl dad Danny Tanner and Bob Saget is the beloved agent who wants to believe, locked away in a basement office of the FBI staring at blurry photos of UFOs. Though if we're being completely honest, we're just not seeing Saget having the same chemistry with Scully (Gillian Anderson) that Duchovny had with her over the show's run. While in the hot seat on The Ellen Show, Duchovny also chats about how he was among the first few celebs she interviewed in Ellen's "audition tape" as a proof of concept for her hosting a talk show. This "lost pilot" so to speak also included Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt, and Alanis Morissette and was filmed in her living room. That would be an interesting tape to release – as would Duchovny's audition tapes for Full House.