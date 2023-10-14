Posted in: Fox, Pop Culture, The X-Files, TV | Tagged: chris carter, David Duchovny, fox, gillian anderson, Paul Terry, The X-Files

The X-Files: Official Archives Volume II Set to Expose More Secrets

Author Paul Terry is following up his 2020 hit with The X-Files: The Official Archives Volume II, exploring more of FOX's sci-fi series.

Author Paul Terry is a true jack-of-all-trades success story in Hollywood doing a little bit of everything, including acting, writing, producing, directing, and editing, among his diverse skill set. His biggest contributions are in the sound realm as a mixer, producer, and composer. As if that wasn't enough to fulfill his ever-expanding portfolio, he's also an accomplished best-selling author writing about some of pop culture's most celebrated franchises, which includes Marvel Studios, TV's Lost and Fringe, and even the John Carpenter 1986 cult classic Big Trouble in Little China. Following the success of his 2020 work covering the popular 90s paranormal & sci-fi series The X-Files, he wrote The X-Files: The Official Archives: Cryptids, Biological Anomalies, and Paraphysic Phenomena, which no doubt helped its hardcore base cope with the pandemic. Terry's following up with The X-Files: The Official Archives Volume II: Extraterrestrial Activity and the Syndicate.

The X-Files: The Official Archives Volume II Synopsis

Volume Two covers the expansive adventures in The X-Files of FBI agents Dana Scully and Fox Mulder's close encounters with alien beings and exposes the secrets of the shadowy Syndicate. Featuring UFOs, little green men, and the conspiracies to hide them from the public, these richly detailed and painstakingly re-created case files open up the X-Files universe like never before. These vital cases served as the backbone of the cult television series and provided a powerful throughline and emotional lifeline for Agent Mulder. Now, through archival imagery and reports, fans can experience firsthand the thrills of some of the series' most beloved episodes, including "Deep Throat," "Jose Chung's from Outer Space," "Fight the Future," "Musings of a Cigarette Smoking Man," and many more.

The Chris Carter-created series, which premiered in 1993, starred David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, who played Mulder and Scully, respectively, over the course of nine seasons during its original run on Fox and its two legacy revival seasons in 2016 and 2018. Before the series' original end, the cast expanded to include Robert Patrick and Annabeth Gish playing FBI agents John Doggett and Monica Reyes, respectively, with Duchovny leaving the series in season eight. All the primary cast, which includes Mitch Pileggi (FBI Asst. Director Walter Skinner), but Patrick returned for the Fox revival seasons. The show's success spawned two standalone features in 1998's Fight the Future & 2008's I Want to Believe. Abrams Books The X-Files: The Official Archives Vol II is available for pre-order and release on October 22. For more information, you check out here.

