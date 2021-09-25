Tiger King Season 2: Joe Exotic Returns To Netflix This November

Hey, all you cool cats and kittens! Netflix has given a look at Tiger King 2 for their unscripted content fans out there, and this includes a premiere date. The madness and mayhem that is Joe Exotic and other exotic animal owners are coming back this November 17th.

Not much is completely clear of what could be in store for audiences in Tiger King 2. However, according to Deadline, "filmmakers met with and spoke to Exotic (aka Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage né Schreibvogel) a number of times in prison," which makes things quite interesting. The insanity of dubbed music videos (we all know the iconic and confusing Joe Exotic "country" music), interesting love triangles/dynamics, and lots of tiger print clothing make its' way on screen, and I expect it to do so in this second season. Tiger King gave us all a lot of weird moments to talk about at the beginning of Covid-19, so now it'll be interesting to see how we take in this new lineup of crazy stories. Joe's murder-for-hire sentencing was part of the big topics discussed in the docu-series, with him serving his sentence in Fort Worth, Texas.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Tiger King 2 | Official Date Announcement | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vkgSGrdL4SE)

The Tiger King announcement comes alongside Netflix's upcoming true-crime documentary slate, including The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman, The Tinder Swindler, Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King, and Bad Vegan. With Exotic still in prison, it'll be interesting to see if audiences will attach themselves to Tiger King 2 as they had with this first docu-series. In any case, I personally hope to see some more look at the importance of accountability in the exotic animal industry we've seen on screen. Make sure to let us know in the comments below what you think of Tiger King and if you'll be watching the continuation of the chaotic story!