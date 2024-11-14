Posted in: Anime, Movies, TV | Tagged: Time of Eve, Yasuhiro Yoshiura

Time of Eve: Poignant AI Anime Gets US Blu-Ray Release from AnimEigo

Time of Eve, the poignant AI anime movie & TV series, is finally getting a Blu-Ray in the United States from AnimEigo. Here are the details!

Classic but shockingly little-known anime Time of Eve is getting a US Blu-Ray release from AnimEigo, at least. An auteur independent work from director Yasuhiro Yoshiura (Patema Inverted, Sing a Bit of Harmony), Time of Eve is a critical darling that won the 2010 Tokyo Anime Award for Original Video Animation. This new edition from AnimEigo contains the feature film version in English and Japanese, along with the original 6-episode web series from which it was assembled.

Time of Eve is set during a time when humanoid robots are everywhere, and every home has one as a servant. Some people treat them with contempt, while others become obsessed. One day, two high school boys stumble across a mysterious café that offers a third option: talk to them, free of prejudice or even full knowledge of who's a robot and who's human. Shocked and rattled by the experience, the boys find themselves learning more about the world and themselves than they ever could have imagined.

Time of Eve: An Audacious Debut Work by One of Anime's Luminaries

Time of Eve is a story that speaks directly to prejudice and political extremism and has become even more relevant since its release in 2010 with the rise of AI. It features the English dub by NYAV Post. The release also will include a new interview with Writer/Director Yasuhiro Yoshiura, a pair of his anime short films (Pale Cocoon and Aquatic Language), and insightful interviews with Time of Eve voice actors Jun Fukuyama, Kenji Nojima, Rie Tanaka, and Rina Sato.

Time of Eve debuted as a six-episode web series in 2008 and was later recut and expanded into a feature film in 2010, which is also included in the new AnimEigo home media release. In addition to directing, Yasuhiro Yoshiura wrote the story and script and storyboarded the anime. He was also the sound director and oversaw the production of the anime's CG segments.

Time of Eve Blu-Ray Edition Features:

$24.99 SRP

Feature film and 6-episode anime series

Short films – "Pale Cocoon" and "Aquatic Language"

Interviews with voice actors Jun Fukuyama, Kenji Nojima, Rie Tanaka, Rina Sato

A newly shot interview with Writer/Director Yasuhiro Yoshiura

Behind-The-Scenes Featurette

Opening day footage

Official trailers

​1080p / 2010 106 min total / English 2.0 DTS-MA / Japanese 2.0 DTS-MA / English, English SDH, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Chinese (traditional) Russian and Japanese subtitles / Dual Layer / AVC @ 17 MBPS / Region Free

Pre-orders are now being taken.

