Titans S04: "Beloved Character" Learns Why He's Called Brother Blood?

So we just had a chance to listen to HBO Max's Titans star Joseph Morgan's (Sebastian Sanger/Brother Blood) latest Twitter voice message… and it doesn't sound like viewers will be ending the season with the same number of Titans it starts it with. And we're not talking about additions to the team. Oh, no. Morgan's tease makes it sound like there could be at least one very bloody subtraction. In the voice message below, Morgan references the "beautiful day" of filming before mentioning how his voice had a "gravelly resonance" to it. And then the ten-ton ending tease: "Have I been… perhaps… screaming my head off while I hack one of your beloved characters apart?" (of course, leaving the question unanswered until the season hits our screens). Well, Morgan did tell us that today's filming would take things "to another level" and that "this is the endgame" (at least for one of our characters).

Here's a look at Morgan's Twitter voice message that was posted not long before this went live:

HBO Max's Titans Season 3 starred Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy), Savannah Welch (Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon), Damaris Lewis (Blackfire), Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake), Vincent Kartheiser (Jonathan Crane), and Sharon Ferguson (Queen Luand'r).

Morgan is joined by Lisa Ambalavanar (Doctors) and Franka Potente (Taboo). Morgan's Sebastian Sanger, aka Brother Blood, is an introverted man with strong intelligence and a hidden, darker nature. Potente's May Bennett, aka Mother Mayhem, is a natural leader who always carries the threat of violence with her. A predator in human form, Bennett/Mayhem carries with her an unfettered belief in her mission in the world. Ambalavanar's Jinx is a quick-witted criminal loner and a master of dark magic with joy for manipulating others and creating chaos while doing it.

Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker & Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.