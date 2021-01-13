Titans Season 3 Prep: DoP/Director Shares Unused Pilot Scenes Images

With the new year comes the start or post-holiday restart for a number of productions expected to see the light of day at some point later this year. One series in particular that we've been tracking is HBO Max's Titans- thanks in large part to director/director of photography Boris Mojsovski, our "one-stop shopping" source when it comes to how things have been rolling along with the third season's production (and even learn a few things along the way). The last time we checked in, Mojsovski enlisted Curran Walters (Jason Todd aka Red Hood) to offer fans a friendly smile as the "Festivus slate" officially marked the last day of filming on the season for the year. So what does Mojsovski have in store for us to kick off 2021?

As the team gets ready to awaken from their not-nearly-long-enough-naps, Mojsovski took to Instagram to share some images from scenes that didn't make it into the series pilot as he was going through some references to get back into a back-to-production mindset (with "The FlyingGraysons" one being out personal favorite):

Along with Walters and Anna Diop's costumed looks getting serious upgrades, the action shifting to Gotham, and the introduction of Dr. Jonathan Crane (and Scarecrow?) and Commissioner Barbara Gordon- along with Jason Todd's (Walters) transformation from Robin to Red Hood – there's also that matter of a certain "dead" Titan making a return. Executive producer Greg Walker wants to dig into the backstory on how Donna Troy (Conor Leslie) returns this season, and what that means in regards to an afterlife and spiritual connections.

"It's true, but there are ways we can kinda skirt some of the normal life and death rules for those of us that are kinda more human bound. We've got some exciting opportunities and stories ahead for Donna Troy and Rachel, and the whole underworld we've made. We'll go into what it's like as a transition stage," teased Walker. As for how Donna could potentially return, Walker offered a response that fans on social media have been hinting about for months. "DC Comics loves the Lazarus Pit," Walker teased. "I have no comment about that." As for the impact her electrocution will have on her life moving forward, Walker says that and aspect of her story that they will "absolutely explore.

Walker also wants fans of Starfire to know that they're be learning much more about the favorite this season. With Damaris Lewis's Blackfire being upped to a series regular, Walker says viewers will learn more about their home planet of Tamaran and their time there: "We're planning a big season for Kory this year. The arrival of her sister/nemesis Blackfire launches Kory down a path where she uncovers both secrets about her past and clues to her destiny… all of which will lead to her true calling as Starfire. Plus, we have a few other surprises in store for hardcore Starfire fans this season."

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), and Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy). Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.