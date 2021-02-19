Titans Season 3 Preview: Conor Leslie Goes Gollum (We Think?) on Set

The last time we checked in with HBO Max's Titans, our spotlight shifted from cinematographer and director of photography Boris Mojsovski (our reliable source for news and updates on the third season's production) to Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall aka Hawk)- who had some really nice things to say about his newest team member Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake). This time, we have a meet-up with some of our social media favorites: Mojsovski, Ritchson, Lycurgo, and… yes, Conor Leslie aka Donna Troy/Wonder Girl. Is it for a flashback scene? Considering what executive producer Greg Walker had to say about Troy's future this season previously (more on that below), we're guessing it's probably not.

Here's a look at Mojsovski, Ritchson, and Leslie in the following clip that we're assuming is Leslie attempting a "Gollum goes drinking" to Ritchson's amusement- while Mojsovski looks like he just wants to film. And yes, that's Lycurgo you're seeing in the background.

is that…👀… pic.twitter.com/ylVhRJeKlf — DC Titans on Max (@DCTitans) February 19, 2021

Walker discussed wanting to dig into the backstory on how Leslie's Donna Troy returns from the land of the dearly departed this season, and what that means in regards to an afterlife and spiritual connections. "It's true, but there are ways we can kinda skirt some of the normal life and death rules for those of us that are kinda more human bound. We've got some exciting opportunities and stories ahead for Donna Troy and Rachel, and the whole underworld we've made. We'll go into what it's like as a transition stage," teased Walker. As for how Donna could potentially return, Walker offered a response that fans on social media have been hinting about for months. "DC Comics loves the Lazarus Pit," Walker teased. "I have no comment about that." As for the impact her electrocution will have on her life moving forward, Walker says that an aspect of her story that they will "absolutely explore.

Walker also wants fans of Starfire to know that they're be learning much more about the favorite this season. With Damaris Lewis's Blackfire being upped to a series regular, Walker says viewers will learn more about their home planet of Tamaran and their time there: "We're planning a big season for Kory this year. The arrival of her sister/nemesis Blackfire launches Kory down a path where she uncovers both secrets about her past and clues to her destiny… all of which will lead to her true calling as Starfire. Plus, we have a few other surprises in store for hardcore Starfire fans this season."

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy), Savannah Welch (Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon), and Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake aka Robin). Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.