Titans Season 3 Update Finds Production Close to Leaving Gotham

It's been a long time since we checked in with Boris Mojsovski! Okay, the first thing we need you to do is go back and read that line out loud or in your head to the tune of Led Zeppelin's "Rock and Roll." Trust us- it's much funnier that way. It's also one way of saying that it's been close to a month since we last checked in with HBO Max's Titans director of photography to see how production is flowing. But on Wednesday, we got an update that found Mojsovski and director Larnell Stovall working on the next two episodes and spending a little time out on the outskirts of Gotham- with one of our Toronto folks guessing it's along Lakeshore and Leslie streets (??).

Here's a look at Mojsovski's Instagram post from earlier today- followed by Stovall's post from March 22, where he noted that he was starting work on Episode 308:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boris Mojsovski Csc (@borismojsovski)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Larnell Stovall (@stovallactiondesign)

This season, executive producer Greg Walker wants to dig into the backstory on how Donna Troy (Conor Leslie) returns from the land of the dearly departed this season, and what that means in regards to an afterlife and spiritual connections. "It's true, but there are ways we can kinda skirt some of the normal life and death rules for those of us that are kinda more human bound. We've got some exciting opportunities and stories ahead for Donna Troy and Rachel, and the whole underworld we've made. We'll go into what it's like as a transition stage," teased Walker. As for how Donna could potentially return, Walker offered a response that fans on social media have been hinting about for months. "DC Comics loves the Lazarus Pit," Walker teased. "I have no comment about that." As for the impact her electrocution will have on her life moving forward, Walker says that aspect of her story that they will "absolutely explore.

Walker also wants fans of Anna Diop's Starfire to know that they're be learning much more about the favorite this season. With Damaris Lewis's Blackfire being upped to a series regular, Walker says viewers will learn more about their home planet of Tamaran and their time there: "We're planning a big season for Kory this year. The arrival of her sister/nemesis Blackfire launches Kory down a path where she uncovers both secrets about her past and clues to her destiny… all of which will lead to her true calling as Starfire. Plus, we have a few other surprises in store for hardcore Starfire fans this season."

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy), Savannah Welch (Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon), and Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake aka Robin).