Titans Season 4 Eps. 1 & 2 Images: Lex Luthor, Mother Mayhem & More

With less than a week to go until HBO Max's Titans Season 4 Part 1 hits our screens, we know what you're thinking. Sure, all of the teasers, trailers & previews are great, Bleeding Cool… but when are you gonna hook us up with some preview images? Okay, okay… we hear 'ya. And never let it be said that we're not all about keeping the masses happy and content. So what we have waiting for you below is a collection of 35+ preview images from the first two episodes, with Titus Welliver's (Bosch) Lex Luthor and Franka Potente's Mother Mayhem as the focus of the first two chapters.

With the series returning on November 3rd, here's a look back at the official trailer for the fourth season of HBO Max's Titans, followed by what we learned during New York Comic Con (NYCC) earlier this month about the streaming series' return:

HBO Max's Titans Season 4: Our NYCC Intel

Heading into NYCC, the series was teasing some big Season 4 news to come out of its panel. Well, Walker and series stars Brenton Thwaites, Ryan Potter & Joshua Orpin did not disappoint. First up, Anna Diop showed up virtually to announce when the series would be premiering. And then we got our first official teaser, one that teases the coming of none other than… Brother Blood!

Here's a look at Diop making the official date announcement:

In this preview, we get a look at Welliver's Lex Luthor. Since we know part of the season will be set in Metropolis, it was only a matter of time before Lex would become a less "absentee father" in Conner's (Joshua Orpin) life. And now, Lex is looking for a family reunion. Here's a look at Lex taking the passive-aggressive route (with an emphasis on "aggressive") to let it be known that he wants some quality time with Superboy:

And in this fourth season preview, we see what happens when the magic of Potente's May Bennett/Mother Mayhem takes on our heroes in the following smackdown:

And here's a look back at the first preview that was released prior to the show's NYCC panel, with Nightwing (Thwaites) and Tim (Jay Lycurgo) taking on ninjas: