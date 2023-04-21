Titans/Stargirl Crossover: Bassinger, Potter & Seaton Share BTS Looks Brec Bassinger, Ryan Potter, and Eric Dean Seaton shared some BTS looks at the Titans/Stargirl crossover in S04E09 "Dude, Where My Gar?".

Close to five months after the ten-ton teases from DC's Stargirl star Brec Bassinger, creator/EP Geoff Johns, Titans star Ryan Potter (Gar/Beast Boy), and director Eric Dean Seaton began dropping about a crossover during the fourth & final season of HBO Max's Titans, it all became a reality (and then some, as you'll see below) with S04E09 "Dude, Where My Gar?" (written by Potter & Johns and directed by Seaston). And now, we have some personal looks at how the filming went down from Bassinger, Potter, and Seaton – with the director including an amazingly heartfelt note on how much the experience meant.

Kicking things off, we have some very cool image dumps from Bassinger and Potter:

Today is the day. [HBO Max's DC's Titans]. The culmination of the first comic book that opened my eyes to being a filmmaker. To bring this full circle was an honor and a dream come true, and my appreciation runneth over. And not to spoil anything, but the ending will be legendary for DC Fans. So if you have time, and want to see a deeply moving, powerful story with a badass oner that also does something the show has never done on camera before, then please check it out and enjoy. #Directorslife P.S. All types of photos to come at a later time when it's safe and I won't get in trouble, Seaton wrote in an Instagram post on the day that the episode went live, promising more looks from filming soon:

Titans S04E09 "Dude, Where's My Gar?": Gar Across The Multiverse

During the course of S04E09 "Dude, Where's My Gar?", Gar follows up his entering the Red during the midseason finale by traveling throughout the animal realm – which leads to him connecting with the Multiverse. And that's when things got really interesting. While Potter/Bassinger having a moment to connect on a personal level was a highlight, our inner fanboy was feasting on everything else swirling around Gar. We had Grant Gustin's Barry Allen from the Arrowverse's The Flash, Swamp Thing (from the DC Universe series – remember DC Universe?), Zachary Levi's Shazam, Beast Boy from Teen Titans GO! declaring his love for waffles, Harley Quinn from her HBO Max animated series, The WB/The CW Superman prequel series Smallville, Superman (1978), Batman (1966), and… of course… Gar landed back home with his original small-screen DCU fam Doom Patrol, also ending its HBO Max run.

But it was an appearance from Morrison that was definitely the headline of this scene, looking in at Morrison at work – until Morrison realizes he's being watched. Walking towards the screen, Morrison looks out to Gar (and us) to let us know that he sees us – wanting to know if we can see him. If you're a comic book fan, then you know why the appearance was so perfect. With Titans touching upon the Red, we have a direct connection to the DC Comics character Animal Man – a character that Morrison had an epic run on that's still taught in comics history & theory classes to this day. And Morrison breaking the "fourth wall" is a technique he used to masterful effect during his run on the comic.