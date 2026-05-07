Posted in: Impact Wrestling, Sports, TV | Tagged: tna, wrestling

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! Preview: Knockouts Title Defended Tonight

Tonight on TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!, the Knockouts World Championship will be defended, along with the Tag Team Titles and much more.

Article Summary TNA iMPACT! features two title matches tonight as Arianna Grace defends the Knockouts World Championship vs. Léi Ying Lee.

The TNA World Tag Team Titles are on the line as The System battles Nic Nemeth and KC Navarro in a key showdown.

EC3 and Eric Young collide in a No Disqualifications match on TNA iMPACT!, with their heated rivalry ready to erupt.

TNA World Champion Mike Santana speaks tonight, while Moose and Leon Slater face Eddie Edwards and Cedric Alexander.

What's better than one championship defended? How about two! Tonight on TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!, fans will be getting two championship title defenses, as the TNA Knockouts World Championship will be fought over between Arianna Grace and Léi Ying Lee, while the Tag Team Championships will be defended as well with The System facing off against Nic Nemeth and KC Navarro. We also got a No DQ match, two different promo segments with one featuring the TNA World Champion Mike Santana, and more. Here's your preview of what's to come tonight at 9 pm ET on AMC.

After the heartbreak of Xia Brookside's betrayal, costing her the title at Rebellion, Léi Ying Lee gets another opportunity to capture the TNA Knockouts World Championship against Arianna Grace. Fueled by the encouragement of Tommy Dreamer, who called her a warrior last week on TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC, Lee looks to overcome the odds and reclaim championship gold. The TNA World Tag Team Championships will be defended as Bear Bronson and Brian Myers of The System face the dynamic pairing of Nic Nemeth and KC Navarro. With tensions rising and championship gold at stake, both teams head into the night looking to prove themselves in one of the night's biggest matches.

EC3 and Eric Young meet in the iMPACT! zone in a No Disqualifications match after tensions reignited with EC3's return at Rebellion. With unfinished business between them and no rules to hold either man back, this rivalry is set to explode! TNA World Champion Mike Santana is in the spotlight, and fans will hear what's next for Santana as he continues to lead a new era in TNA Wrestling.

Elayna Black has the floor, and anything could happen. Weeks of tension boil over as Moose and Leon Slater once again stand side by side against The System. Following the controversial two-on-four encounter, Santino Marella stepped in to make this showdown an official Tag Team match against Eddie Edwards and Cedric Alexander.

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