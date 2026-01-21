Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: tommaso ciampa, wrestling

Tommaso Ciampa Announces WWE Exit as Contract Expires

El Presidente reports on Tommaso Ciampa's announcement that he will leave WWE when his contract expires. What's next for the Sicilian Psychopath?

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my private bunker where I am currently hiding from my personal trainer who insists I stop eating empanadas before my morning jog. But I have paused my evasion to bring you some bittersweet news from the world of professional wrestling! Tommaso Ciampa, the Sicilian Psychopath himself, has announced that his decade-long journey with WWE will soon come to an end. And comrades, let me tell you, this hits harder than the time Fidel Castro beat me at arm wrestling using only his beard for leverage!

In a heartfelt statement that made even this hardened revolutionary shed a single tear (which I quickly blamed on allergies during my weekly call with Putin), Ciampa wrote:

In the very near future, my contract with WWE will officially come to an end. I'd like to thank every single person who contributed to the last ten years of this incredible journey… camera crew, ring crew, hair and makeup team, seamstresses, referees, creative, producers, catering crew, commentators, ring announcers, travel department, medical team, talent reps, and anybody I may have missed. A very special thank you to all the men and women who I've shared a ring and locker room with… nothing but love and respect. And I would be remiss to not give a special thank you to my black and gold family. You will forever hold an incredibly special place in my heart. To the fans who have shown love and support over the last two decades… Thank you from the bottom of my heart. To my wife and daughter: you are my rock and my forever "why." I love you more. I spent the first decade of my career travelling the world on the independent scene. I spent the second decade of my career travelling the world with WWE. I have one decade remaining, and I'm beyond excited for whatever challenges lie ahead. I'm an incredibly lucky person, one of the few who has spent his entire adult life living out his childhood dream… and while that dream continues to evolve, I will continue to chase it. With that said, for the first time in over 10 years, I am available for all appearances, signings, photo ops, seminars, movies, TV appearances, fitness collaborations, sponsorships, and so forth. Please email my inquiries to bookciampa@gmail.com

Ah, comrades, this takes me back to the glory days of NXT's Black and Gold era, when Ciampa and Johnny Gargano formed the team known as #DIY. Those two were more inseparable than me and my collection of confiscated CIA surveillance equipment! Their matches were the kind of hard-hitting, storytelling masterpieces that made grown dictators weep into their ceremonial sashes. I remember watching their saga unfold while sharing popcorn with Kim Jong-un, who kept insisting he could book a better angle. (He could not, comrades. He absolutely could not. But try telling him that and he'll launch a nuclear missile test.)

But here is where El Presidente must speak some uncomfortable truths, much like the time I had to tell Maduro that his karaoke rendition of "Total Eclipse of the Heart" was not helping Venezuela's diplomatic relations. Despite being favorites of discerning wrestling fans, neither Ciampa nor Gargano has been able to escape the dreaded midcard curse on WWE's main roster. It is like watching a Formula One driver being forced to compete in a three-legged race – all that talent, nowhere to truly showcase it!

Now, I am not saying that Ciampa's next destination should be AEW Dynamite or AEW Collision, but comrades, if there is one promotion that appreciates the kind of hard-hitting, workrate-heavy style that made Ciampa a fan favorite, it rhymes with "Schmall Schmelite Schmestling." Just imagine the Sicilian Psychopath going hold-for-hold with the likes of Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, or Will Ospreaker! It would be more explosive than my experimental socialist rocket program (may those brave test pilots rest in peace).

Of course, the beauty of the modern wrestling landscape is that Ciampa has options, comrades! He could return to the independent scene that made him, he could explore opportunities in Japan, or he could even start his own promotion. The man says he has one decade left in this business, and at 40 years old, he is entering what should be his prime years. This is not a retirement – this is a revolution!

I must admire Ciampa's grace and professionalism in this statement. He thanked everyone from the camera crew to the seamstresses, which is more gratitude than the CIA has ever shown me despite all the entertaining cat-and-mouse games we have played over the years! This is a man who understands that wrestling is a team effort, much like how maintaining a proper dictatorship requires a village of loyal followers and an exceptional propaganda minister.

That Ciampa is now open for bookings, appearances, and collaborations is exciting news for wrestling fans everywhere. Email bookciampa@gmail.com, comrades! Perhaps I should reach out myself – nothing would boost morale in my country quite like having the Sicilian Psychopath appear at our annual "Definitely Democratic and Not at All Rigged" elections festival!

As we bid farewell to Ciampa's WWE run, let us celebrate what was and look forward to what will be. This is not an ending, comrades – this is simply the next chapter in an evolving dream. And if there is one thing El Presidente knows about dreams, it is that they are much more achievable when you are no longer being held back by corporate creative committees!

¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva Ciampa! And may his next decade be filled with five-star classics and main event glory!

