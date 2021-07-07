Tommy End Makes Surprise AEW Debut, Takes Out Cody Rhodes

Tommy End, the wrestler formerly known as Aleister Black, and now apparently known as Malachi Black, made his mostly surprise debut at AEW Dynamite: Road Rager. End, or Black, or Black, appeared after the lights went out during an interview with Nightmare Family Head Coach Arn Anderson. Black attacked Anderson, knocking him out with Black Mask. When Cody Rhodes entered the ring, Black took him out with a second Black Mass.

AEW announcer Excalibur explained the situation with Black, recognizing him as Tommy End but insisting that the man in the ring was not Tommy End but Malachi Black, implying Black is a separate personality than End. If that seems confusing, a video Black posted on Instagram earlier today might help clear things up.

Black's appearance tonight was heavily rumored in the hours before the show. In addition, it has been rumored for weeks that Black would sign with AEW after he was released by WWE as part of the latest round of cuts from the company.

Road Rager represents AEW Dynamite's return to the road after spending the pandemic quarantined at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The next two weeks of Dynamite will be dubbed Fyter Fest and feature a variety of high profile matches, including Jon Mickey defending NJPW's IWGP United States Championship against Karl Anderson. Bleeding Cool will have a full review of tonight's AEW Dynamite posted tomorrow.