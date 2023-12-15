Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew rampage, wrestling

Tonight's AEW Rampage: A Dire Affront to True Wrestling Fans

Find out why The Chadster thinks AEW Rampage is a slap to real wrestling tonight – and why you should steer clear! 🚫🤼

Article Summary AEW Rampage insults true wrestling by exploiting historical legacies on tonight's show.

Anna Jay vs. Red Velvet: A rematch that shows AEW's lazy, recycled matchmaking.

Trio matches highlight AEW's lack of creativity, disrespecting wrestling fundamentals.

Tonight, skip the AEW chaos; opt for dignity and enjoy a better Friday night activity.

Hello and welcome back to The Chadster's always unbiased, always crisp, and always straight from the heart wrestling report, where authenticity and real talk reign supreme. Tonight's topic of discussion is the latest episode of AEW Rampage grappling into our lives whether we like it or not, and let The Chadster tell you, there's a whole lot not to like here, folks. 😤

AEW Rampage is on its way from Arlington, TX tonight, and the match card, as usual, is packed with AEW's typical shenanigans that gets The Chadster all cheesed off. 🧀 Let's dive into the lineup that's as irritating as a scratchy tag on a new t-shirt.

First up, we've got a Trios Match featuring the AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy teaming with The Von Erichs against Angelo Parker, Jake Hager, and Matt Menard. The Von Erichs, acclaimed and schooled by the one and only Harley Race, are stepping into AEW's ring, and The Chadster sees this as nothing but a cheap attempt to leech off historical wrestling legacies that WWE has honored so much more respectfully. Seeing them not in WWE is literally a tragic narrative that would make Shakespeare weep! 😢💔

Now, The Chadster sees one Anna Jay taking on Red Velvet, a rematch from a bout years ago. Auughh man! So unfair! AEW is always doing this, recycling old matchups like they're some kind of eco-friendly promotion when in reality it's just laziness! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it – giving us fresh, innovative, and compelling storylines every week with no repeats ever! 🚫🔄

Oh, and another Trios Match because AEW's creativity must be lost in the same place The Chadster's socks go in the dryer. 🧦 This time it's Action Andretti & Top Flight vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo, Komander, & Penta El Zero Miedo. The high-flying mayhem promised might be a fan's delight, but The Chadster sees through the facade; it's a blatant mockery of the fundamentals of wrestling. Flying around with no substance? That's sure to get The Chadster ranting. So much disrespect! 😡

And then there's The Don Callis Family of Kyle Fletcher & Powerhouse Hobbs appearing, a concoction of randomness that Tony Khan probably thinks is genius. To The Chadster, it's as discombobulated as a Smash Mouth song played backwards – fun but makes no sense! 🎶

Speaking of Tony Khan, last night The Chadster had this wild nightmare where The Chadster was an elf, and guess who was running the North Pole? Yep, Tony Khan. Instead of a jolly figure bringing cheer to millions, it was Khan cluelessly fumbling about the place, totally mismanaging the holiday cheer as he supposedly does AEW. 🎄🎅 This dream is a crystal clear indication of how far his obsession with The Chadster has gone – invading The Chadster's sleep now. Leave The Chadster's dreams alone, Tony! 😤😴

Okay, wrapping this up, The Chadster begrudgingly informs you that AEW Rampage airs tonight at 10pm ET/9pm CT on TNT and AEWPlus.com internationally. But honestly, The Chadster recommends you find any other activity to fill your evening. Maybe go for a drive, say in a classy, sporty vehicle like a Mazda Miata – The Chadster's choice for a Friday night cruise. 🚗💨 Keep your dignity and channel-flip away from the AEW circus, because trust The Chadster, your Friday can be better spent. And if by any chance you decide to watch and something cheeses you off, remember, it's probably Tony Khan's fault. 😏👎

