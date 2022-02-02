Tony Khan: Kendrick Is Off AEW Dynamite For "Offensive Comments"

Former WWE Cruiserweight star Brian Kendrick was set to make his AEW debut tonight in a match against Jon Moxley on Dynamite. These plans hit a wall this afternoon when old videos of Kendrick were posted online showing him discussing numerous conspiracy theories he believes in at length, including some truly disturbing antisemitic Holocaust-denying commentary and his belief that the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre from 2012 was a hoax. Fans spent the afternoon wondering how or if AEW would address the issue, but they can wonder no more as we now have an answer right from the top of the company.

In a tweet in the past hour, AEW President Tony Khan directly addressed the situation with Brian Kendrick and announced that the planned match between Kendrick and Jon Moxley was off and Kendrick would not be appearing on the show tonight. "We've been made aware of abhorrent & offensive comments made in the past by Brian Kendrick. There's no room in AEW for the views expressed by Brian. We think it's best for all that Brian be pulled from tonight's card as we gather more info. We'll announce a replacement bout ASAP."

It is a relief seeing AEW act quickly and decisively here. If they had allowed the match to go forward tonight as if nothing happened, they were probably staring a public relations nightmare in the face that TBS and TNT would be none too happy about. So while we wait to find out the final result of AEW's gathering of information on comments made by Brian Kendrick throughout the years, the one positive to take away is that the company is standing by its promises to never put up with intolerance or hateful commentary from their employees.