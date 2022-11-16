Tony Khan Offers an Prize to Increase AEW Full Gear Ticket Sales

There is no low that Tony Khan will not sink to in his quest to disrespectfully compete with WWE by putting on successful AEW shows. AEW Full Gear is coming up on Saturday, as Tony Khan refuses to let The Chadster forget, and Khan has sunk to a new low in trying to get fans to buy tickets. As the show approaches another $1 million gate, Khan is offering special reward to the fan who buys the ticket that puts him over the limit. On Twitter, Khan wrote:

Thank you all who watch @AEWonTV! In 48 hours we go live on @TBSNetwork for Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, the final Dynamite on the road to #AEWFullGear 2022 on Saturday live in Newark NJ on ppv worldwide! Full Gear is always a great event and this could be the biggest one yet! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 15, 2022 Show Full Tweet

As Full Gear approaches a

$1 million live gate, we have a gift for the ticket buyer who puts us over

a million: a Full Gear chair signed by everyone on the ppv! We're over $900k, approaching

1 million now; don't miss your chance to own a piece of historyhttps://t.co/aqstEqEvgZ — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 16, 2022 Show Full Tweet

That's right, Tony Khan has promised a signed chair to the AEW fan who buys the ticket for Full Gear that pushes the PPV over that milestone number and gives Tony Khan more ammo in his quest to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE. And AEW fans are so gullible, they will buy right into this trick and are probably purchasing hundreds more tickets as we speak as Tony Khan laughs, thinking about how much pain and misery he is causing The Chadster. Auughh man! So unfair! Triple H would never do something like this!

The Chadster can only hope that Tony Khan gets what's coming to him and that AEW Full Gear makes no more than a maximum of $999,999.99, because if the show breaks a million, The Chadster will never hear the end of it. PLus, the more successful AEW is, the less likely Tony Khan is to shut the company down and let WWE return to having a monopoly on the business, as it has rightfully earned. So please, whatever you do, for the Chadster's sake, don't buy any more tickets for Full Gear.