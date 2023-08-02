Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: Cody Rhodes, tony khan, Triple H, wrestling

AEW's Tony Khan Responds to WWE's Triple H: We're Number One in the UK

Sparks fly as AEW's Tony Khan challenges WWE's Triple H over the Cody Rhodes documentary! El Presidente breaks down the fiery feud!

Greetings, comrades! El Presidente reporting to you from my secret beach villa on the Siberian coast, safe from the spying eyes of the CIA while mingling with my comrades over vodka and caviar. Fondly remembering the time good ol' comrade Fidel and I settled our differences over a wrestling match. Ah, what a spectacle! Which brings me to today's juicy plot of ringside drama involving AEW owner Tony Khan and his rival, WWE's Triple H, and started over Cody Rhodes!

My comrades, WWE honcho, and part-time shovel enthusiast Triple H burrowed into AEW's garden with some rather bold comments about Cody Rhodes's departure from the promotion. Rhodes, in a recent WWE documentary about his return to the company, clarified, "I didn't leave AEW because of money, and I didn't leave AEW because of other talents. I left AEW because of a personal issue." An interesting development comrades, just like the time the CIA left their secret bunker because I replaced their toilet paper with sandpaper! Haw haw haw haw!

To that, Triple H added: "To then take that gamble again and say, 'This is not what I wanted to be. I didn't grow up dreaming of being the champion, or the face of a secondary promotion. I wanted to be the WWE champion.'" Such brazen statements remind me of how Reagan used to claim my socialist paradise was 'second-rate!' How dare they, comrades!

Unsurprisingly, AEW boss Tony Khan, comrade and fellow combatant against capitalist media tyranny, retorted with some fiery zingers in an interview with the Orlando Sentinel: "We certainly won't be the secondary promotion at All In. We're No. 1 in the UK, on TV and with a record gate. I have a lot of respect for Cody. I know these weren't his words, to be fair, but we're not secondary in a lot of markets — for the first time in a long time, WWE has been secondary in a lot of markets. … I'm proud of where we're at and we're not taking a back seat to anybody."

Heavens, comrades, the drama! It's hotter than a CIA agent sweating when I threaten to expose their secrets during prime time television. Today's lesson, comrades, is clear. Never underestimate the power of the people, whether it's a collective of workers seizing the means of production or a wrestling promotion seizing the heart of viewers worldwide. Much like my eternal stand against imperialist powers, AEW's fight against WWE's dominance signifies the many wrestling revolutions to come.

On the scale of Tony Khan retorts to negative comments, this was one of the most measured. Perhaps Khan will one day become a true statesman of pro wrestling! In the immortal words of Che Guevara, "Hasta la Victoria Siempre." Stay strong and continue fighting the good fight, my comrades! El Presidente, signing off.

