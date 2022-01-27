Tributes Paid To Barry Cryer, Who Died Aged 86- No More Green Bananas

Barry Cryer was used to being the person who gave tributes to great comedians on the occasion of their deaths. After all, he had worked with and written for most of them. The Two Ronnies, Morecambe And Wise, Spike Milligan, Willie Rushton, Eric Sykes, Richard Pryor, Bob Hope, Tommy Cooper, Dave Allen, Stanley Baxter, Les Dawson, Kenny Everett, Graham Chapman, David Frost, Jaspar Carrott, Bruce Forsyth, Frankie Howerd, Mike Yarwood and many more, he also became a famed performer himself, in recent decades being a star on Radio 4 shows I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue, Just A Minute and many shows about comedy. Because as well as being a master of it, Barry Cryer was also a comedy geek. And as interested in the brand new even more than was talking about the long past. It also helped that from every single account, people just loved him. Loved working with him, loved listening to him, and if you were one of his many friends, he would phone you on your birthday to tell you a joke. He was constantly writing jokes, he would give them away to people, he believed he was only a custodian of a joke, and they would live on. And he knew so many, but given his death, a favourite comes to mind. That he felt he was so old now, he'd stopped buying green bananas. Here are a few tributes from some whose lives were touched by him and his work.

Mark Gatiss: Barry Cryer was the real deal. An incredibly funny man who worked with – and wrote for – the giants of comedy. Yet he remained forever curious and delighted by whatever was fresh and original. Kind, encouraging, generous and a one off. Goodbye, Cheeky.

Met him very briefly just the once and he wore his legendary status very lightly and was very kind. The world is less cheerful with his passing. He just wanted to make people laugh. Bugger. #BarryCryer

@RadioTimes of Barry's first ever joke.

I met him when I was 12, my best friend lived next door in Hatch End and Linda Hayden opposite

He was The Godfather of British comedy and encouraged and helped me all the way. A sad day RIP

