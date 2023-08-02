Posted in: Movies, TV | Tagged: cyndi lauper, elvira, obituary, paul reubens, pee-wee herman, tribute

Tributes to Pee-wee Herman Actor Paul Reubens Continue Rolling In

More tributes from across the entertainment industry continue coming in, all honoring the life & career of Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens.

The late Paul Reubens touched so many lives as an actor and comedian. Not only did he amassed a versatile career in film, television, and video games across the live-action and voiceover worlds. On top of his 122 credits, Reubens also developed a second career as the separate and enduring persona of the childlike character Pee-wee Herman, a character he developed as a member of the Groundlings. Before Sacha Baron Cohen would do interviews as the faux Kazakhstan journalist Borat Sagdiyev while promoting the Borat films, Reubens, who previously was acting under his real name, made regular appearances as Pee-wee, reinforced by his CBS children's show Pee-wee's Playhouse. The actor made the announcement on Instagram shortly before his death to reveal his long private battle with cancer before passing at the age of 70, posting a final heartfelt message to his friends and fans upon his passing.

More Pay Tribute to Pee-wee Herman Actor Paul Reubens

Reuben's big break came in 1984's Pee-wee's Big Adventure, which helped vault him and director Tim Burton into superstardom. After the CBS show ended, the actor suffered a brief fall from grace, resuming his acting career under his real name. As time passed, Reubens made occasional appearances in character with his final Pee-wee-related project in 2016's Big Holiday for Netflix. More friends of the actor came out to pour tribute to the actor who's had memorable roles in the Cheech and Chong franchise, Mork & Mindy, Flight of the Navigator, Batman Returns, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Murphy Brown, Mystery Men, Batman: the Brave and the Bold, Tron: Uprising, The Blacklist, Mosaic, Minecraft, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and Bob's Burgers. Among those paying tribute include Cary Elwes, Mark Shostrom, The Groundlings, The Residents, Telltale Games, Mario Lopez, Joel McHale, Scott Thompson, Kevin Smith, Saturday Night Live, Cassandra "Elvira" Peterson, Eric Alper, Damien Leone, Corey Feldman, Cartoon Network, Paul Stanley, Ana Martinez, and Cyndi Lauper, You can check out part one here.

Devastated to learn of the passing of my friend Paul Reubens. He was a incredibly humorous, kind & generous soul who was modest about his remarkable talent. I will cherish our friendship forever. We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends. Rest In Peace, Paul 😢🙏💜 pic.twitter.com/drpTSdttaL — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) July 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Paul Reubens provided huge inspiration for my work on #EvilDead2. I had been watching Pee-wee's Big Adventure on VHS repeat while sculpting. Large Marge gave me the idea for Henrietta's bugged-out eyes and mouth. RIP Paul, you wonderfully creative man. I tip my hat to you, sir. pic.twitter.com/aa3yNjMvsP — Mark Shostrom ☕️🐱🏳️‍🌈🟧 (@MarkShostrom) August 1, 2023 Show Full Tweet

We were deeply saddened to hear of Paul Reubens passing today. As a member of The Groundlings, he created his character of Peewee Herman here. Paul's contributions to comedy & entertainment have left a lasting impact on the world, & he will be greatly missed We love you, Paul. pic.twitter.com/XnLUjkfOgl — The Groundlings (@groundlings) August 1, 2023 Show Full Tweet

We are devastated by the news of Paul Reubens's passing. Our soundtrack work on the Pee Wee Herman show was one of the highlights of our career. In person, Paul, unassuming, thoughtful and intelligent, was the complete opposite of Pee Wee. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/PoiJPydUuZ — TheOfficialResidents (@theResidents) August 1, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Here's an typical incredibly hilarious birthday text from the great Paul Reubens(from my last birthday). He was absolutely everything everyone has been saying about him today. On top of all that…his care to wish a friend a timely happy birthday or happy holidays was uncanny.… pic.twitter.com/gLghhzPh9k — Joel McHale (@joelmchale) August 1, 2023 Show Full Tweet

30 yrs ago when that fake sex scandal derailed Paul Reubens career he found me and left a msg on my answering machine saying he'd gotten in a bit of a pickle and had nothing left to lose so we should become friends. Naturally I was flattered so after I stopped laughing I called… — Scott Thompson (@ScottThompson_) August 1, 2023 Show Full Tweet

I *know* me:

I'd be posting about my struggles on the daily, milking it until my last breath, desperate for attention and relevancy.

But not Paul Reubens.

If I'm not at least trying to be a person this classy and considerate in life, then maybe it's time I start.

Thanks, Pee-Wee. https://t.co/hZ4NamHzV8 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) August 1, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Most people don't know this but the now popular sunflower glasses scene in Terrifier 2 was my homage to the magic shop scene in Pee Wee's big adventure. I believe I even mentioned that in my director's commentary. We'll, we can all thank Paul Reubens and Tim Burton for that 🙏🏻🤡 pic.twitter.com/CrwfpwJJ01 — Damien Leone (@damienleone) August 1, 2023 Show Full Tweet

IM SO SAD 2DAY 2 LEARN THAT MY DEAR LIFELONG FRIEND #PAULREUBENS AKA ⁦@peeweeherman⁩ HAS PASSED AWAY FROM CANCER! WE JUST SPENT MY BDAY TEXTING EACH ITHER BACK N FORTH ALL DAY! HE NEVER INDICATED HE WAS EVEN SICK! A GENIUS, GROUNDBREAKING COMEDIAN… https://t.co/dCmbSUau2l — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) July 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Rest in peace to Paul Reubens, best known for Pee-wee, and the voice of Reuben from Chowder. Our childhood thanks you for all the joy and laughter ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cvPtBJX0ZI — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) July 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

So sad to hear of the passing of Paul Reubens. As Pee Wee Herman he tapped into the quirky and nerdy innocence of youth. I saw him at a comedy club in NYC in 1981 and along with everyone there, was transported back to that purity of childhood. Magic. pic.twitter.com/E4TlLT6EgP — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) August 1, 2023 Show Full Tweet

