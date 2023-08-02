Posted in: Movies, TV | Tagged: cyndi lauper, elvira, obituary, paul reubens, pee-wee herman, tribute
Tributes to Pee-wee Herman Actor Paul Reubens Continue Rolling In
More tributes from across the entertainment industry continue coming in, all honoring the life & career of Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens.
The late Paul Reubens touched so many lives as an actor and comedian. Not only did he amassed a versatile career in film, television, and video games across the live-action and voiceover worlds. On top of his 122 credits, Reubens also developed a second career as the separate and enduring persona of the childlike character Pee-wee Herman, a character he developed as a member of the Groundlings. Before Sacha Baron Cohen would do interviews as the faux Kazakhstan journalist Borat Sagdiyev while promoting the Borat films, Reubens, who previously was acting under his real name, made regular appearances as Pee-wee, reinforced by his CBS children's show Pee-wee's Playhouse. The actor made the announcement on Instagram shortly before his death to reveal his long private battle with cancer before passing at the age of 70, posting a final heartfelt message to his friends and fans upon his passing.
More Pay Tribute to Pee-wee Herman Actor Paul Reubens
Reuben's big break came in 1984's Pee-wee's Big Adventure, which helped vault him and director Tim Burton into superstardom. After the CBS show ended, the actor suffered a brief fall from grace, resuming his acting career under his real name. As time passed, Reubens made occasional appearances in character with his final Pee-wee-related project in 2016's Big Holiday for Netflix. More friends of the actor came out to pour tribute to the actor who's had memorable roles in the Cheech and Chong franchise, Mork & Mindy, Flight of the Navigator, Batman Returns, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Murphy Brown, Mystery Men, Batman: the Brave and the Bold, Tron: Uprising, The Blacklist, Mosaic, Minecraft, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and Bob's Burgers. Among those paying tribute include Cary Elwes, Mark Shostrom, The Groundlings, The Residents, Telltale Games, Mario Lopez, Joel McHale, Scott Thompson, Kevin Smith, Saturday Night Live, Cassandra "Elvira" Peterson, Eric Alper, Damien Leone, Corey Feldman, Cartoon Network, Paul Stanley, Ana Martinez, and Cyndi Lauper, You can check out part one here.
