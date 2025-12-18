Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: Trigun Stampede

Trigun Stampede: Crunchyroll Hosting Watch Party Ahead of Season 2

Crunchyroll is set to host a global Trigun Stampede Watch Party on January 6th, ahead of the January 10th premiere of Trigun Stargaze.

Article Summary Crunchyroll hosts a global Trigun Stampede Watch Party on January 6, 2026, via YouTube.

All 12 episodes of Trigun Stampede stream, followed by an exclusive Yasuhiro Nightow interview.

Trigun Stargaze premieres January 10, 2026, with Meryl, Milly, Vash, and Wolfwood’s story continuing.

Studio Orange returns for Trigun Stargaze, directed by Masako Sato and featuring new adventures.

On January 6th, 2026, Crunchyroll will be hosting a global TRIGUN STAMPEDE Watch Party for all 12 episodes of Studio Orange's TRIGUN STAMPEDE, followed by an exclusive interview with original creator Yasuhiro Nightow on Crunchyroll's The Anime Effect Podcast, where he discusses the upcoming TRIGUN STARGAZE and the manga and anime series' legacy.

Vash the Stampede's a joyful gunslinging pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That's what's puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her jaded veteran partner when looking into the vigilante, only to find someone who hates blood. But their investigation turns out to uncover something heinous—his evil twin brother, Millions Knives.

When TRIGUN STARGAZE begins, it's been two and a half years since the Lost JuLai tragedy laid waste to an entire city and engulfed the whole planet in chaos. Meryl continues her search for Vash with her new younger sidekick, Milly, and runs into Wolfwood along the way. Meanwhile, Vash has taken the new name Eriks and is living in hiding in a backwater town. When he receives an abrupt visit and an SOS from the third ship they call home, he acts swiftly to protect those dear to him. However, as soon as the planet receives good news from the far reaches of outer space, the one-winged angel returns to wreak havoc and despair. Fates collide to forge a final conclusion for the panicked planet.

Based on the original popular manga created by Yasuhiro Nightow, TRIGUN STAMPEDE and TRIGUN STARGAZE is produced by Studio Orange (BEASTARS, Leviathan). TRIGUN STAMPEDE was directed by Kenji Muto (Land of the Lustrous episode director), and TRIGUN STARGAZE is directed by Masako Sato (HAIKYU!! TO THE TOP). Additional credits for both include scripts based on Takehiko Oki's concepts and concept art and character designs by Kouji Tajima (GANTZ:0 character artist).

TRIGUN STAMPEDE Watch Party goes live on Tuesday, January 6 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET on Crunchyroll's YouTube Channel.

A public link counting down to the event will be made available on Saturday, January 3. The stream will be available on Crunchyroll's YouTube channel through January 13 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET.

The highly anticipated return of TRIGUN STARGAZE premieres on Saturday, January 10th, 2026, only on Crunchyroll.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!