Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho, recaps, sammy guevara, wrestling

Trouble in Paradise? Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara Bicker on Dynamite

Jericho and Sammy spar on AEW Dynamite! Is Chris Jericho paving Sammy Gurvara's way to star power? So unfair! And, it's java chips Vs. The Chadster! 😱🤬💪

Hey there,💪 loyal readers of The Chadster's little corner of Bleeding Cool, where you can always count on a refreshingly unbiased review of professional wrestling—especially when it comes down to the happenings in All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Today, the Chadster sadly reports that Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara, fondly referred to as Le Sex Gods, faced a little turmoil amidst a tumultuous tag match on AEW Dynamite last night. 🤯

The match paired Le Sex Gods against the invincible Aussie Open—Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis. The match started intriguingly with Jericho and Davis presenting a theatrical collar and elbow tie-up, but it was all downhill from there, and later events had The Chadster facepalming in disappointment.🤦‍♂️ As the match progressed, Sammy and Jericho exhibited synchronized strength, expertly nailing Kyle with a delayed vertical suplex. But when it looked like they were smoothly sailing to triumph, things took a turn! An unintentional blow dealt by Jericho landed on Sammy, which sparking animosity that raged on even after the match! 😱After their victory, Sammy shoved Jericho, which led to a schoolyard push-and-shove session as security stepped in to pull them apart. 😡

Watching this event unfold, The Chadster can't help but make the obvious prediction: Jericho is being set up to put Sammy over. AEW trying to position a homegrown star to leech off Jericho's megawatt WWE superstar status? Now, that's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. And Jericho – oh, Jericho – you just literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back! Again! Auughh man! So unfair!🤬

And to make this molehill of a Wednesday even worse, brace yourselves because this morning really cheesed The Chadster off. Believe it or not, The Chadster had a spooky run-in with his designated Iced Venti Almond Milk Double-Chocolatey Chip Frappuccino (four pumps of vanilla, three pumps of caramel, and all the caramel drizzle and java chips one heart could desire—don't judge The Chadster's sophisticated palate) at Starbucks. On any other day, this creamy concoction could unravel even the worst of Tony Khan-infested nightmares. But not today. Oh no, not today! 😱🤯

This morning, The Chadster unwrapped the tightly secured lid, and guess what—those tiny, little java chips were arranged in an eerily familiar pattern. 😅 They depicted none other than the laid-back AEW star, Orange Cassidy. Yes, you read that right, Orange Cassidy! Who in the name of Vince McMahon decides to pull such shenanigans in early morning Starbucks? Someone must be going out of their way to torment the poor Chadster, and the only logical suspect is, you guessed it, Tony Khan! 😤 That man surely doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business or respecting The Chadster's morning cup of joe. 😡 Some might say it's art; The Chadster says it's just a pathetic prank!

That's right, Tony Khan, your petty little games aren't going to bring The Chadster down. The Chadster's Frappuccino might have been tainted by your history of disrespectful antics, but rest assured, Tony Khan, those java chips got promptly ignored, and The Chadster still savored every sip of that divine drink. It's clear you don't have anything better to do than invade every single aspect of The Chadster's life, but let it be known: The Chadster won't be stopped! And The Chadster won't be silenced!🗣️🙅‍♂️

In conclusion, AEW has done it again, cheesing off The Chadster with its lackadaisical respect for the tradition of wrestling teamwork and loyalty. Tony Khan, this shouldn't be a game of playing around with established WWE stars for your benefit. You should know better!😤 One can only hope that, in the future, Khan will show a little more respect and cease these unwarranted and immature antics. Keighleyanne agrees wholeheartedly, folks! That's a victory for The Chadster and another dent in Tony Khan's poorly sculpted silliness! 💪💪 Until our next blog post, folks!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!