True Detective: Night Country Preview Image Highlights Foster, Reis With the series set to hit HBO later this year, here's a preview image for Issa López's and Barry Jenkins' True Detective: Night Country.

If you're reading this, then you're like us, and Issa López (Tigers Are Not Afraid / Vuelven) & Barry Jenkins' (The Underground Railroad) True Detective: Night Country is also on your list of "must-watch" shows this year. In the upcoming season of HBO's crime anthology series, Detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) & Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) look to solve the case of six men operating the Tsalal Arctic Research Station who vanished without a trace when the long winter night fell in Ennis, Alaska. In doing so, the pair will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunting truths that lie buried under the eternal ice. To give viewers a better sense of what they can expect in front of the camera (behind the scenes, executive producer Mari-Jo Winkler has been sharing looks at how brutal Mother Nature has been on the production), we have a new preview image and early key art to pass along. Here's hoping we get a teaser or trailer attached to an upcoming episode of The Last of Us:

And here's a brief teaser of what's to come (and now, we can't wait for the full trailer):

And here's a look back at a tease from the first episode's script that was released back in November 2022 to confirm that filming was officially underway:

López is set to write & direct the pilot, with Alan Page Arriaga (Shining Girls) joining the writing team. Executive producers include López, Page Arriaga, Foster, Jenkins, Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak for Pastel, Mari Jo Winkler, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga & Nic Pizzolatto, along with Anonymous Content. "We are tremendously excited to return to the 'True Detective' franchise and to be working with the multi-talented Issa López, whose singular vision for her 'Night Country' installment will be beautifully realized with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the starring roles," said Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, when news of the series order was first announced.