True Detective: Night Country Hires Mother Nature for Visual Effects True Detective: Night Country EP Mari-Jo Winkler showed the brutal weather while filming HBO's Jodie Foster & Kali Reis-starring season.

In the upcoming new season of Issa López (Tigers Are Not Afraid / Vuelven) & Barry Jenkins' (The Underground Railroad) True Detective: Night Country, Detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) & Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) look to solve the case of six men operating the Tsalal Arctic Research Station who vanished without a trace when the long winter night fell in Ennis, Alaska. In doing so, the pair will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunting truths that lie buried under the eternal ice. Now, after reading that description, it's pretty safe to say that this is going to be one very snowy & stormy season for HBO's crime thriller anthology series. But just to give you a better sense of how Mother Nature has volunteered to work visual effects for the production, executive producer Mari-Jo Winkler has shared videos offering a better sense of just how brutal it is in Northern Iceland. Think of your local weatherperson offering a live report on a storm while outside in the middle of it… and then times it by ten.

Here's Winkler's post, sharing a look at the "special effects" that Mother Nature is bringing to the set. Following that, we get a better sense of where they're filming as Winkler goes scouting snow country:

And here's a look back at a tease from the first episode's script that was released back in November 2022 to confirm that filming was officially underway:

López is set to write & direct the pilot, with Alan Page Arriaga (Shining Girls) joining the writing team. Executive producers include López, Page Arriaga, Foster, Jenkins, Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak for Pastel, Mari Jo Winkler, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga & Nic Pizzolatto, along with Anonymous Content. "We are tremendously excited to return to the 'True Detective' franchise and to be working with the multi-talented Issa López, whose singular vision for her 'Night Country' installment will be beautifully realized with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the starring roles," said Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, when news of the series order was first announced.