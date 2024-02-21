Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Avatar The Last Airbender, bctv daily dispatch, crisis on infinite earths, Reacher, saturday night live, strange new worlds, the bad batch, the daily show, The Walking Dead, true detective

True Detective, SNL, Reacher, Avatar & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: TWD: The Ones Who Live, True Detective: Night Country, The Daily Show, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and more!

Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? ABC's The Rookie, AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, McDonald's/Studio Pierrot, USA Network's WWE Raw, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Two, HBO's True Detective: Night Country, Prime Video's Reacher, Disney+'s The Bad Batch, Comedy Central's The Daily Show, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Prime Video's The Boys, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, February 21, 2024:

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 1 Sneak Peek: Concerns About "The Curse"

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Teaser: Jadis Asks THE Question

McDonald's, Studio Pierrot Have Something Anime Planned for Next Week

The Bloodline Dominates WWE Raw Ahead of Elimination Chamber

SNL Taps Sydney Sweeney/Kacey Musgraves; Josh Brolin/Ariana Grande

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Two Trailer Released

True Detective: Night Country Star Pushes Back on Nic Pizzolatto Posts

Reacher S03 "Probably Going to Be the Best Season Yet": Alan Ritchson

The Bad Batch Has "Blazing Saddles" Moment in Season 3 Official Clip

The Rookie Season 6 "The Hammer": 100th Episode BTS Images Released

The Daily Show: Jon Stewart Calls Out Tucker Carlson for Putin Talk

Avatar: The Last Airbender Final Official Trailer, Images Released

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: AMC Drops Epic Image Gallery

Saturday Night Live Welcomes Ex-Cast Member Shane Gillis, 21 Savage

True Detective: Nic Pizzolatto Not Taking "Night Country" Success Well

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Prequel Focuses on Pike/Una Early Years

Last Week Tonight, Avatar, True Detective & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Boys Season 5 Is Back In Town in The Daily LITG 20th February 2024

