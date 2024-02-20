Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Nerd Food, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: anime, McDonald's, Studio Pierrot

McDonald's, Studio Pierrot Have Something Anime-Planned for Next Week

McDonald's and Studio Pierrot (Naruto, Bleach, Yu Yu Hakusho) dropped a promo teasing next week's fast food/anime mash-up. But what is it?

So what do you get when you combine the anime studio behind Naruto, Bleach & Yu Yu Hakusho with a fast-food corporation whose golden arches cast a shadow that reaches the four corners of the globe? Seriously… we're asking. Because we don't have a f***ing clue. Thankfully, it looks like that question will be getting a very bright and animated answer on Monday, February 26th – that's when Studio Pierrot (the anime studio) and McDonald's (the fast food corporation) plan on rolling out their collaboration. And to make it even more brain-bleeding, they released a teaser filled with french fries, McNuggets, and apparently a battle of some type. Our first thought? They were splitting a large order of fries, everything was going great, and then they both reached into the bag at the same time – only to realize that there was only one french fry left. A golden crispy one – which means… it's all or nothing!

Of course, we just made that up since we have no clue what we might end up getting. From the teaser, it would appear that Studio Pierrot has created a "McDonald's-verse" for the fast food company – meaning that while this may be a limited event, we have a feeling that the characters & universe will still be in play for future campaigns. That means we're probably going to get McDonald's-themed mini-episodes on social media, possibly some merchandise, too – maybe a mobile game? In addition, we would expect that select locations will have special anime-themed menu selections – hopefully with enough to meet the demand (don't get us started on that second go-around with Rick and Morty and the Szechuan Sauce – and we're still not sure how we feel about that whole tie-in with Marvel Studios' Loki). Beyond that? We will readily admit that we're curious – here's hoping we get some more clues before next week's big reveal.

