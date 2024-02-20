Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Nerd Food, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: , ,

McDonald's, Studio Pierrot Have Something Anime-Planned for Next Week

McDonald's and Studio Pierrot (Naruto, Bleach, Yu Yu Hakusho) dropped a promo teasing next week's fast food/anime mash-up. But what is it?

So what do you get when you combine the anime studio behind Naruto, Bleach & Yu Yu Hakusho with a fast-food corporation whose golden arches cast a shadow that reaches the four corners of the globe? Seriously… we're asking. Because we don't have a f***ing clue. Thankfully, it looks like that question will be getting a very bright and animated answer on Monday, February 26th – that's when Studio Pierrot (the anime studio) and McDonald's (the fast food corporation) plan on rolling out their collaboration. And to make it even more brain-bleeding, they released a teaser filled with french fries, McNuggets, and apparently a battle of some type. Our first thought? They were splitting a large order of fries, everything was going great, and then they both reached into the bag at the same time – only to realize that there was only one french fry left. A golden crispy one – which means… it's all or nothing!

McDonald's
Image: McDonald's Screencaps

Of course, we just made that up since we have no clue what we might end up getting. From the teaser, it would appear that Studio Pierrot has created a "McDonald's-verse" for the fast food company – meaning that while this may be a limited event, we have a feeling that the characters & universe will still be in play for future campaigns. That means we're probably going to get McDonald's-themed mini-episodes on social media, possibly some merchandise, too – maybe a mobile game? In addition, we would expect that select locations will have special anime-themed menu selections – hopefully with enough to meet the demand (don't get us started on that second go-around with Rick and Morty and the Szechuan Sauce – and we're still not sure how we feel about that whole tie-in with Marvel Studios' Loki). Beyond that? We will readily admit that we're curious – here's hoping we get some more clues before next week's big reveal.

