The Boys Season 5 Is Back In Town in The Daily LITG 20th February 2024

The Boys Season 5 going into production topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool

The Boys Season 5, based on the comics by Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, John McCrea and Russ Braun, is going into production. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

The Boys Season 5 Is Back In Town and tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, James Gunn was reading Bleeding Cool

LITG two years ago, Patton Oswalt Vs ComiXology

LITG three years ago, The Boys, Buffy, Walker & Lucifer

LITG four years ago – Umbrella Academy were coming back

And Punchline's first appearance was tiny.

LITG five years ago – always Sunny

And mobile Warhammer.

Comic book industry birthdays.

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Steve Oliff , comics colourist

, comics colourist Justin Jordan , co-creator of Luther Strode, Deep State, Spread, Dead Body Road, Dark Gods, and Savage Things.

, co-creator of Luther Strode, Deep State, Spread, Dead Body Road, Dark Gods, and Savage Things. Stuart Moore, former Vertigo/Marvel Knights editor, novelist and comics writer of Wolverine Noir, Firestorm and Detective Comics, and Captain Ginger for Ahoy.

former Vertigo/Marvel Knights editor, novelist and comics writer of Wolverine Noir, Firestorm and Detective Comics, and Captain Ginger for Ahoy. Manga writer/letterer Alex Giles

Joelle Jones, comic book writer and artist.

