True Lies: CBS Pilot Moved Off-Cycle, Aims for Summer 2021 Film Start

True Lies, one of the latest renewed IPs adapted to television from CBS will now be pushed to off-cycle. The series is adapted from the James Cameron–directed film of the same name in 1994 and starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis. The network ordered a pilot in February but is now rolling the pilot to off-cycle with a new target date for a summer shoot, according to Deadline Hollywood.

1994 Film Synopsis

CBS has two other drama pilots ready for the 2020 cycle in Good Sam and Ways & Means. The True Lies pilot is being developed by Matt Nix (Burn Notice) and directed by McG). Like the 1994 film, which itself was based on the original 1991 French film La Totale!, the series follows secret agent Harry Tasker, who lives a double life from his suburban family. His wife Helen, who's bored of what she thinks her husband's sales job yearns for a more exciting life and runs into a conman Simon for the adventure. As their paths converge, Harry's spy life catches up to his suburban one. Schwarzenegger, Curtis, and Bill Paxton played the respective roles of Harry, Helen, and Simon in the film.

True Lies Box Office Success

The 1994 film also starred Tom Arnold, Tia Carrere, Art Malik, and Eliza Dukshu. It was a huge box office success generating $378.9 million worldwide. Nix and Josh Levy serve as executive producers for True Lies via his Flying Glass of Milk Productions. Joining them in the same capacity are McG, Mary Viola, and Corey Marsh of McG's Wonderland Sound and Vision along with Cameron and Rae Sanchini via Lightstorm Entertainment. The series will be filmed at 20th Television studios. Do you think any of the original actors from either film will make an appearance?