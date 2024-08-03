Posted in: ABC, Fox, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: ABC, donald trump, fox, kamala harris, opinion

Trump Dodging Harris, ABC Debate; Eyes FOX News "Home Court" Advantage

While Donald Trump looks to dodge ABC and run into the loving arms of FOX "News," VP Kamala Harris is sticking with the original debate plans.

Taking to what he calls social media, GOP POTUS nominee and convicted felon Donald Trump made his position on his upcoming debate with Democratic POTUS nominee and Vice-President Kamala Harris crystal clear. Trump wants nothing to do with VP Harris unless he gets a serious homecourt advantage – FOX "News." Well, it didn't take long for Trump to learn that his "cult leader" skills don't extend beyond his MAGA folk. So what happened to "Mr. Anytime, Anywhere"? It looks like he wasn't expecting his boast to be called out – and he's not liking it one bit.

A quick history lesson. Back in May, Trump and then-Democratic POTUS nominee and President Joseph Biden had agreed upon two debate dates – before either one of them was more than their party's respective nominees: June 27th on CNN and September 10th on ABC. Since that time, President Biden stepped down as the Democratic POTUS nominee – with VP Harris already having enough publically pledged delegates to secure the spot at the party's convention later this month. Once that happened, the back-tracking and seesawing by Trump shifted into overdrive.

First, Trump and his ilk attempted the old "she's not the party's official nominee" excuse to block the ABC debate – except President Biden also wasn't when the debate dates were initially announced. Now, they're claiming that Trump can't go on ABC because there would be a "conflict of interest" since Trump is in litigation with the network over comments made by This Week's George Stephanopoulos. The big problem with that? The suit was filed two months before the debate dates were agreed upon – why wasn't there a "conflict" then? Instead of ABC, Trump wants his buddies over at FOX "News" to host a debate on September 4th that would be a big arena event – none of which matches with what was agreed upon initially.

When Trump and President Biden were finalizing details, FOX "News" and MSNBC were taken off the table as hosts – with the guideline being that only a network that hosted a 2016 Republican primary debate and a 2020 Democratic primary debate were eligible. And we all know by now that studio audiences were always going to be a line in the sand – and it was also a point that Trump agreed to (reportedly, in exchange for Trump not being fact-checked in real-time).

For their part, VP Harris' campaign is calling out Trump for "running scared and trying to back out of the debate he already agreed to and running straight to Fox News to bail him out." Here's a look at the official statement that came out not long after Trump believed he had some kind of all-controlling power over how the debates go – making it clear that VVP Harris will be in front of ABC's cameras on September 10th, whether it's for a debate (if he shows up) or a town hall.

And here's a look at a little fun that VP Harris' social media account had at the expense of "Mr. Anytime, Anywhere" over his constant debate dodging:

