Tully Blanchard Fired on Dynamite; Jade Cargill's Kiss of Death; More

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, here to wrap up a few loose ends from AEW Dynamite this week. Tully Blanchard and FTR have parted ways as of this week's episode. The tag team fired Blanchard after arguing during an interview with Alex Marvez. Dax Harwood talked about being motivated by his family in his wrestling career, which Blanchard took issue with, complaining that Harwood should be focused on winning belts instead of family. Cash Wheeler interrupted and fired Blanchard on the spot. That's cold, comrades, even by my standards, and I normally have people executed by firing squad after I sack them, or at least tossed in the dungeon.

AEW Dynamite also put a name to Jade Cargill's new gimmick, which was on display at AEW Revolution. At the start of the TBS Championship match, champion Cargill grabbed opponent Tay Conti and planted a long kiss right on her lips.

Cargill went on to retain the title and continue her undefeated streak. On AEW Dynamite, Cargill named the new move, and no, it's not "The Sexual Assault." Cargill's match opener will now be called "The Kiss of Death," which is only slightly less accurate.

Next up this week is AEW Rampage, and there are already four matches booked for the show airing Friday at 10E/9C on TNT:

